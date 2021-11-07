11/06/2021 at 21:09 CET

Pilar Santos

“Genoa always wins”, repeats over and over again a regional president of the PP about the pulse that Isabel Diaz Ayuso is throwing with Pablo Casado. “Well, they call the congress and we will see it”, they respond deferred from the headquarters of the Community of Madrid. The swords are still high. The egos, swollen.

The open grave war to see who controls the PP in the region has plunged the entire party into a state of hallucination: with the coalition government with difficulties due to their differences on the labor reform, with the price of electricity soaring and rampant inflation, how can the head of the opposition be entangled in an internal affair that is wearing him and everyone down?

It is a manual power struggle and one of the strongholds of the Conservatives. It began publicly at the beginning of September and has registered clashes again in recent days, with leaks and statements with integrated taunts. Ayuso defends that she should take the reins of the formation, because this is the case in other autonomies where the PP governs, as is the case of Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Juanma Moreno. Both are heads of government and also hold the highest office of the party in their territory. But Casado, instead of accepting it, “capitalizing on his successes in Madrid and remembering that it was he who opted for her,” has made it clear that he does not want to give her more power, laments a regional leader who is now in the opposition. According to barons, congressional deputies, senators and advisers consulted for this chronicle, the PP leader has made the wrong strategy because he is revealing that he feels “weak”, “unsafe“.

“Married has lost control of time. To regain it, he must take the initiative, call her to a meeting, sit down with her and negotiate,” advises a veteran

The distrust

And that the leader of the PP fears it is an admitted reality even in the headquarters of Genoa. The fear has to do with the calendar, but not with the closest one on when the congress must be held to elect the new Madrid leader (Ayuso wants it to be held as soon as possible and the national leadership, in mid-2022). The problem is that Casado believes that his partner in the ranks may be a threat to him in the summer 2023. Let’s go by parts: in May 2023 the regional and municipal elections will be held. In Madrid, despite the fact that this 4-M was held, there will be again, because that is what the Statute indicates. In the team of the conservative leader they believe that Ayuso can serve that time absolute majority, dare to take the leap and say that she is in a position to win Pedro Sánchez in the generals that the chief executive says he will call at the end of 2023 or January 2024.

“Nobody knows if Ayuso would dare or take that step or not. It will depend on how is Casado’s leadership on those dates“They recognize this newspaper in the team of the popular leader. This mistrust has a response in the Madrid Government:” We do not need the presidency of the regional PP to do that. It is not necessary to remind Casado that he is now president without having held an organic position of that level. “

Victimism

“Married has lost control of the times. To get it back, you can’t do anything other than take the iniciative, call her to a meeting, sit down with her and negotiate, “says a parliamentarian who has struggled with multiple party crises.” When you get to such a point piercing, finding a solution is not easy. The objective at that negotiating table will be for both of them to come out with injuries, but no one dead, “he continues.

Several deputies also influence Ayuso’s “campaign” and how he is managing to do with Casado as with Sánchez during the pandemic: appear as a victim. She, objectively, is asking the same thing that her fellow party members have (executive and organic power). Meanwhile, in the part of damages, victims, injuries in the acronyms are being added. Genoa’s maneuver to stop it has included asking the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, to threaten that he also wants to preside over the party, a ploy so that Casado can defend the need to choose by a “third way”. If Almeida had not volunteered to participate in that operation, Ayuso would have a clear path right now. In Sol, who do not want to antagonize him, at least for now, they justify it. “He does it for loyalty to the president “, they affirm before lamenting:” The incredible thing is that the leadership is trying to wear down the person who managed to resuscitate the party after the debacle in Catalonia and, above all, is breaking the tandem with the mayor. “

The Madrid leader is ready to face Almeida in a few primaries if the spiral doesn’t stop. She was not embarrassed thinking that the mayor would have the backing of the apparatus. Ayuso’s team has already started a campaign this week to ask that the system of the last primaries in Madrid be maintained. In them, Cristina Cifuentes applied the formula of ‘one militant, one vote‘, eliminating the figure of delegates, which traditionally respond to orders from the management, in this case from Casado. Cyclone Ayuso believes that it can do anything, even impose itself on the motto of some: “Genoa always wins”.