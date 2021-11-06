

More than 7 million people are on alert for the rains that are developing.

A storm coming from the southeast coast and the Atlantic threatens to manifest itself in heavy rains, strong winds and coastal flooding starting this Friday and are forecast to last through the weekend.

The storm was expected to produce heavy rain with rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour in parts of Florida and southern Georgia on Friday. while by Saturday the rain would move north and east to spread through the coastal areas of the Carolinas.

Intense wind gusts are also forecast to go 60 mph along the coast and rainfall is estimated to be 1 to 3 inches, to the point of reaching 5 inches in some places.

The strongest impact could be coastal flooding, where some 7 million people between the east coast of Florida and the Mid-Atlantic They are on flood alerts since this Friday morning; Even since early Friday morning, South Florida has experienced high levels of rain.

On Virginia Key, located in Miami, water levels exceeded predicted levelsAnd if the trend continued, the forecast water level for high tide around 10:00 am local time would be the highest tide of the year so far, according to data from the University of Miami.

Water levels are running ~ 8.9 “above predictions this morning, which would make the high tide at 10am the highest tide of the year (so far), as expected. The previous highest was yesterday morning. Should reach ~ 1.5 ‘MHHW, a new record high for the date. https://t.co/ztvOGH4UBe pic.twitter.com/XMdKLaOwgf – Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile, strong onshore winds combined with high astronomical tides associated with the moon would cause moderate to significant coastal flooding along the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a tide is an unscientific term used by people to describe exceptionally high tides, and generally, the highest tides of the year for a given location.

An area on alert for high tides and aggressive flooding is located in Charleston, South Carolina, which could experience major flooding that would leave roads covered and the possibility that buildings could flood.

The tide is slowly beginning to fall from the peak of 8.00 ‘over an hour ago. Some roads in Downtown Charleston will continue to be impassable for the next hour or two. #chswx pic.twitter.com/v6MW5L2nGN— JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) November 5, 2021

The Charleston National Weather Service (NWS) reported the forecast for potential coastal flooding over the weekend.

“Road closures expected, including many parts of downtown Charleston and surrounding areas, along with Route 80 between Tybee and the mainland, to be flooded. Vulnerable properties could also flood, ”the NWS said.

