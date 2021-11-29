Natti Natasha, her boyfriend, Raphy Pina and the little one Life Isabelle, they opened the doors of your house and they showed the luxury in which they live. All this happened during the show Wake up America, a program of Hispanic origin in USA, who entered the privacy of the couple.

The one in charge of showing the beauty of the home of Natti Natasha it was Raul Gonzalez, reporter of the magazine program, and who showed the dream house that the fiancées have and that is the space where reinforce their love and watch their beautiful baby grow up just six months.

Related news

In the images that went viral in the social networks you can see a huge room that the couple has and although they could tune in to anything on their huge television, the reality is that at home Natti Natasha the one in charge is Life isabelleWell, what they see are the cartoons.

A minimalist style

Inside of the Living room and the kitchen you can see a mixture of modern decor that mixes with him American style; same that gives light and space to the living room which in turn has a huge window that directs to visits to the garden.

The home of Natti Natasha take care of the details and transmit that family feeling that the couple built. It should be noted that the reggaetonera and Raphy They got engaged, with which they will have a peak in their love story. In short, the singers’ house is full of joy and happiness where they build their memories.

Here is the VIDEO of the extravagant house:

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina give their daughter an exclusive party

It is not a secret that Life isabelle, the daughter of Raphy Pina and Natti Natasha, has a life very different from that of other children of his age. Well now, with only six months, his parents made him a very special celebration aboard a private jet.

Since the little girl was born, the producer and the singer have made it clear how excited they are, and they spoil their first daughter together with only the best. This includes everything from designer clothes to a thousand dollar purse like the ones you usually use Kim Kardashian.

And, every time the baby turns one month old, they are in charge of preparing a party for her with her brothers to celebrate. But, this time, they decided to take it a little higher, in all senses.

Through their stories of Instagram, Raphy shared some videos where you could see the spectacular celebration they prepared for Vida. At the meeting were the couple, the girl, and two of their half brothers, children of Pina, who were traveling to the Beach.

So, taking advantage of the flight, they decorated the interior of the Puerto Rican plane with balloons of stars and hearts, in white and pink colors, as well as metallic streamers. The baby was delighted with the balloons and did not stop admiring them, while she remained in her mother’s arms.

Vida Isabelle PHOTO IG queenvidaisabelle

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

vbs