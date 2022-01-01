The worst thing about a party is when it ends, and you have to clean up and clean up. Then you discover the wine and grease stains on the sofa. How do you remove that?

When you read this news, New Year’s Eve will be over and we will be welcoming 2022.

Perhaps you have celebrated the last day of the year at home, with some guests, and the party has gotten a little out of hand.

You do a review of the situation, scanning the war zone: a broken glass, easy. Some soup on the floor, easy. Some crushed fries under the table, that with the broom. But wait What are those stains on my beloved sofa?

Oh no! Someone has spilled a glass of wine on the upholstery! And that over there isn’t a grease stain?

We are talking about a major problem that cannot be solved with a broom or mop. You have to attack that stain firmly, but without damaging the upholstery. What can we do?

Wine stains

They are common at Christmas parties. And who knows more about wine stains than a winery …

The experts at Bodegas La Purísima recommend dry as much as possible with absorbent paper, if there is still wine.

After cover the entire stain with salt, and leave for a while. When the salt is dry, suck it up with a vacuum cleaner, and the stain will have disappeared.

White vinegar can be used for dry stains, which neutralizes red and purple peppers. Then wash with detergent.

Another alternative is mix liquid detergent with hydrogen peroxide, in equal parts. Put on the stain and wait a while. Then wash with detergent.

Fat

The best thing in this case is use absorbent paper to eliminate as much as possible.

Next Add talcum powder and cover the entire stain. Wait a while for the talcum powder to absorb the fat. Clean with a vacuum cleaner.

Chocolate or liquor

The chocolate stains they are among the most difficult to remove.

The manufacturer Dontextil recommends mix a tablespoon of detergent with two glasses of water, and spread it over the stain, without fronting too much. After removing it, if the stain has not been removed, repeat the operation.

If the fabric allows it, instead of detergent you can rub with lemon juice. We can also rub dry with a bar of soap, and then rinse with lukewarm water.

We hope you don’t have to resort to these tricks very often …