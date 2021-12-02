In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Miniature computers are usually a good option for people who have a limited budget, and they also offer quite complete features in many cases.

Buying a Mini PC is very cheap, especially from several manufacturers of Chinese origin that already sell several models of their computers in our country, such as Chuwi, one of the most important in this sector.

One of the cheapest Mini PCs of this brand, if not the most, is the Chuwi HeroBox Mini, a computer with Windows 10 and a surprisingly low price, since now you can buy it for only 164 euros once you apply the discount coupon of 35 euros.

This miniature computer comes with pre-installed Windows 10 and SSD. In addition, its processor is an Intel Celeron N4100, quite solvent with this operating system.

It’s a bargain, and with it you can run practically any app for basic use, such as Google Chrome, Zoom, Skype, Office and some games that are not too demanding from a graphical point of view, since it is not a very powerful PC, but designed to surf the Internet and little else.

It is a good option if you want a computer for children or people who simply use the browser, and for the 164 euros it costs you can’t ask for much more.

In addition to Windows 10, it has a processor Intel Celeron N4100, entry-level but with enough power to move the aforementioned applications. It is not known if it will be able to update to Windows 11 in the future, although for now it is not among those supported according to Microsoft.

There are other Mini PCs to buy in Spain, and with Windows 10, although in value for money this is one of the best, especially now that there is a discount code on Amazon that leaves it even cheaper than usual.

