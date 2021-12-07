12/07/2021 at 06:30 CET

January is approaching and the Premier clubs do not stand still behind the scenes. An example is the Everton, where Rafa Benitez he has won a power battle against the club’s own sporting director. The latter, Marcel Brands, has ended up leaving due to discrepancies in the transfer policy. At Newcastle, the former Chelsea technical secretary, Michael Emenalo, has refused to play the same role in the ‘magpies’. Another setback for the Saudi project.

The football market never stops, especially in view of an important period. Throughout history, the winter window has left incredible chapters, wandering between truth and myth. Among the best of them is undoubtedly the case of Andrey Arshavin.

In January 2009, the Arsenal closed the signing of the Russian playmaker by about 20 million euros. The operation, as revealed, included calls from the Russian intelligence service, cries of the footballer with a rejected offer from Barça and even a movie proposition from director Guy Ritchie.

He explained it in detail Dennis Lachter, who was agent of Arshavin, to .. It all started in 2007, when he received a call from the player. “I know who you are and I will be brief. I want to play abroad, can we do something? ”Arshavin snapped. At the same time, the playmaker begged him to do so as secretly as possible. Lachter found out why by receiving a visitor at his home in Moscow.

“We invite you to get to know the Russian intelligence service & rdquor ;. What appeared to be a joke about the visit ended with an agent showing his identification to end up taking Lachter to Lubyanka, in the old KGB offices. There a meeting took place in which the intelligence services asked Lachter not to forget to move Arshavin, then the favorite player of the favorite team of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Desolate for not going to Barça

According to the agent, the warning only further motivated him to move his client. Along the way he found a Barça call in summer 2008: “Zenit had rejected his offer of 25 million. The problem was that they didn’t call me before. They didn’t know how to do business in Russia, at least since they signed Korneyev. They did not know the mentality of the country & rdquor ;.

“It was hard telling Arshavin, Barça was the club of his childhood, which I dreamed of playing & rdquor;, added Lachter. The player ended up at Arsenal thanks to the affinity of the Russian agents with Ukrainian executives of the ‘Gunners’, and several secret meetings with Arsene Wenger. Years later, Lachter revealed all the secrets of the operation at the filmmaker’s mansion. Guy Ritchie, accompanied by his ex-wife Madonna: “Ritchie told me I had to make a movie out of this & rdquor ;. So that later they say that nothing good can come out of a winter signing.