11/22/2021

The National Police of the Ciutadella, in Minorca, has arrested a 41-year-old woman as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of abandonment of the minor, after leaving her 3-year-old son alone at the family home. The minor was wandering for several hours down the street dressed in pajamas.

As explained by the Police in a press release, the events occurred around 2.00 hours on Saturday, when agents of the Ciutadella Police Station received a notice from a neighbor in the area, that they he had found the little boy walking down the street and lost looking for his parents.

When the agents arrived in the area, the witness assured that, while he was on public roads, he saw the child, who called him “daddy” and threw himself into his arms.

The cops got that the little one will indicate with signs where his house was and, once they arrived, they saw that there was a a hole through which surely the minor escaped.

When they did not find his parents, the agents transferred the child to police stations, so that the UFAM of the Ciutadella Police Station could take charge of him.

At the same time, the agents were interviewing more neighbors to obtain information about the minor’s parents. One of the neighbors assured that it was not the first time similar events occurred and, thanks to her, they located the boy’s uncles.

An hour later, the family member went to the police station, taking charge of it. Meanwhile, the investigation continued to locate the parents and clarify the causes of what happened.

Two hours later, at 4:00 a.m., the child’s mother appeared at the police station. After questioning him about the facts, he stated that he left the home to look for some work keys, his statement not agreeing with what happened, for which he was arrested.

The agents informed the Office of the Prosecutor for Minors and the services for the protection of minors about what happened.