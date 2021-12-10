12/09/2021 at 20:06 CET

Lorenzo Marina

A discussion about traffic reasons in the Porta de Sant Antoni derived shortly after in a brutal assault with scissors under the eye of one woman to another in Son Banya. The National Police arrested the aggressor, a 35-year-old woman, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of injuries.

The events happened about half past nine at night last Saturday. Two women required the police presence after being attacked. Both were at the access roundabout to Son Banya.

When a police patrol appeared at the designated place, the agents observed how one of them was bleeding profusely from the bottom of one eye. After notifying an ambulance, the victim was transferred to Son Llàtzer, where She had to undergo emergency surgery. Previously, it was admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the other woman declared to the police that moments before they had maintained a discussion due to traffic reasons at the Porta de Sant Antoni with a couple, in which the alleged aggressor was. She was accompanied by a man, apparently her partner. The dispute seemed then not to go to major.

Subsequently, about half past nine at night, the two women they met the couple again inside the town of Son Banya. The discussion then resumed with greater vigor and It led to a violent fight.

At one point, the aggressor took a pair of scissors from inside the vehicle and walked with them to one of the women. Before it could react stuck them in the lower part of the eye. The deep cut made him bleed profusely and the aggressors fled.

As a result of this incident, the agents made several raids around the area to try to locate the aggressor. Finally, after a while, the agents found the suspect and arrested her as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of injuries.

The police then went to Son Llàtzer to check the victim’s condition. This had been entered by the blunt incised wound in the left lacrimal region. Was going to be Immediately transferred to the operating room to suture the wound.