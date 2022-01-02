01/02/2022

On at 13:07 CET

Toni Alvarez

An octogenarian woman died Saturday night in the town of Miramar (Valencia), by suffering a blow to the head after being pushed by her husband, also in his eighties and, like her, with reduced mobility. The Civil Guard has taken over the investigation and it will be the autopsy that will determine the exact causes of death. The key to the investigations is to know if it is a case of gender violence or a fatal accident, something that forensic evidence is expected to clarify.

Sources consulted by Levante-EMV, a newspaper of the same group, Prensa Ibérica, as this newspaper, explain that the woman did not show any external signs of violence and the man went out to ask for help and met a pizza delivery man to whom he said “I have killed my wife”.

There is no history of sexist violence in the couple and the reports in the hands of the Local police of the locality on care in the couple’s home focus on aid for falls, since both had reduced mobility: he moved with a walker and she used crutches. Witnesses point out that it was she who took care of him, sick in addition to Alzheimer’s according to the witnesses consulted.

The mayor, Pilar Peiró, hopes that the results of the autopsy will determine “it was an unfortunate accident“And that it is not a case of gender violence, something that would surprise the neighbors because of the behavior of the couple.

The highest municipal authority explains that in the locality it is a “well known” marriage known as “the grandparents” who, although they are not natives of the locality, they have been living in the municipality for many years, specifically on the beach. “The whole neighborhood is shocked, they were a very endearing couple who have never caused problems,” says Peiró.