01/12/2022

On at 20:14 CET

M. Á. G.

A woman died this Wednesday in a fire in a flat in Langreo (Asturias). The events took place in a house at number 32 Calle La Unión, in the parish of La Felguera, for reasons that are unknown. Several teams of firefighters, police and health services have been transferred to the place of the event, which after many minutes trying to revive her, they could only confirm death.

The firefighters, alerted by the neighbors, were the first to enter the affected apartment. At first, the large accumulation of smoke prevented them from locating the woman. After taking her out of the building, with the help of the Langreo Local Police officers, the toilets tried unsuccessfully to revive her before the gaze of numerous neighbors who had been evicted from the building. They did not succeed.

According to the data provided by the Urgent Medical Care Service (SAMU) the deceased is a 48-year-old woman. Although the medical team of the UVI-mobile of Langreo was practicing advanced life support maneuvers for an hour, finally, they could only confirm his death. The La Felguera Primary Care team with an ambulance from the area also traveled to the place.

A dozen firefighters from Asturias from the San Martín del Rey Aurelio, Proaza and La Morgal parks traveled to the place together with the chief of the central-eastern zone. The Mayor of Langreo, Carmen Arbesú, also attended La Felguera.

When the first crew arrived at the site, after entering the property with autonomous breathing equipment, a part of the team carried out a first ventilation of the place while other firefighters carried out a search of the property where they located the woman. Once rescued, they began to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers until the arrival of the medical teams.

The fire, which was considered controlled at 4:37 p.m., burned two rooms of a house that communicated with another annex floor.

The 112 Asturias Emergency Coordination Center received the notice at 3:48 p.m. They explained that smoke was coming out of a six-story building, they believed it came from the fourth floor.

Room 112 of the SEPA, in addition to activating the firefighters and passing the notice to the SAMU, reported what happened to the Local and National Police of Langreo.