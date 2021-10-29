10/29/2021 at 2:39 PM CEST

Sport.es

After the forced pause due to Covid-19, more than a year and a half, The Sports Association Mitja Marató Terrassa (AEMMT), recovers the on-site organization of athletic events with the recently held “Cursa de les Dones Terrassa & rdquor ;, Eva – Diario Sport.

The desire to be part of a face-to-face test was evident on the part of the participants, although on this occasion, the men’s category, with their own classification, was also invited to participate, who also showed their desire to return to the competition. The 2,400 numbers planned were sold out, this being the official registration for official participation, 1,900 in the female category, 500 in the male category, a figure exceeded by the presence of runners without a number.

The protagonism of Women during the celebration of said test was evident, both in the circuit and in the organizational part of it. It is true that AEMMT He usually has female participation in his team, but for this “Course of the Woman of Terrasa EVA-newspaper SPORT & rdquor; It has been women who have held the highest organizational positions in the different areas. The most visible in the organization chart of this test have been: Esther Solera, technical director, Conxita Rusinés, responsible Protocol; Marina Cano, responsible for Health and Civil Security; Marta Cano, Volunteer Coordination.

All of them, related to the world of sports, took on the challenge of organizing this test, which meant returning to face-to-face competition in a complicated situation, applying the corresponding health protocol due to the pandemic. Staggered departure of the participants, control of the use of the mask before and after the test, avoiding crowds, especially when the athletes arrive at the finish line, among other measures that should be applied. “Win, illusion and pressure & rdquor;, three words within the vocabulary with which this female team of the organization of the test coincide. “You win & rdquor; to return to face-to-face races; “Illusion & rdquor; take on the organizational challenge highlighting, like the career itself, the role of women, and “Pressure & rdquor; the responsibility itself of the leaders of the “Cursa de les dones & rdquor; and the fact of having to organize a test with special measures, adapted to the current situation.

A career of “women & rdquor; directed by “women & rdquor; who wants to demonstrate the importance of the female presence in all senses, both at a competitive level, and assuming the direction of it at an organizational level.

Esther, Conxita, Marta and Marine have led the project, made reality, of the seventh edition of the “Cursa de les Dones Terrassa & rdquor ;, Eva – Diari Sport. They have been the visible image of the entire female team that makes up the AEMMT, which is broad and covers different areas of the organization. But also highlight the unconditional support of all the components of the Mitja Marató Terrassa Sports Association, women and men, led by its president David Otero, who work tirelessly in the organization of any sporting event.