CRISTINA DOLZ

JUAN C. SNCHEZ

GRAPHICS

Updated on Tuesday, 5 October 2021 – 01:32

Jennifer granholm, Secretary of Energy to the Biden Government, surprised a few days ago at the IAEA annual convention, the UN atomic energy agency, making a closed defense of the growth of nuclear energy. “The IPCC report was clear: we are in code red for humanity and we know that continued deployment of nuclear power is essential to tackle climate change“, he affirmed. The intervention went viral in networks with numerous messages of both support and criticism.

The data confirm that The US continues to be the country that generates the most nuclear electricity, more than double that of China (the second largest generator), but it has not undergone much change in the last 10 years and has even reduced a 2.4% its production in 2020 according to Ember data. The US currently has two reactors under construction, but they have not finished seeing the light.

Eloy Sanz, PhD in Chemical Engineering and professor at the URJC, considers that this sudden support is due to a strategic question. “The interest of the United States is that its reactor designs do not lag behind the Chinese and the Russians. It is a technological battle“, he maintains, because the models of these countries are spreading rapidly in the nations that are betting on nuclear.

On the other hand, Alfredo Garcia, scientific disseminator and operator at the Asc I Nuclear Power Plant, points out that “the US nuclear bet focuses on the long-term operation of current reactors, some licensed to operate up to 80 years with all the guarantees of safety “.

IAEA data shows a divided world on nuclear power. 32 countries have generated electrical power with this technology in the last two decades, but Lithuania and Armenia have already shut down all their plants in 2009 and 2019 joining Italy, which he did in 1990. In addition, Germany, Belgium, Taiwan and Spain have established decommissioning plans to close completely in the next few years.

Most Western countries that generate nuclear power are not building reactors at this time. (12), compared to the seven that are only doing it (Finland, France, Slovakia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Belarus and the United States).

Countries such as China, South Korea, India, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and the Arab Emirates are in a decided commitment to nuclear power., which are in full development of their nuclear park, and the largest increase is that of China with 14 reactors under construction.

And special case is that of Japan, that after the nuclear accident of Fukushima in 2011 it reduced nuclear power drastically and generates 85% less than in 2010, although now is building two new reactors.

In the academic world these data generate controversy. Garca considers that “the balance is clearly inclined towards the construction of nuclear power plants because 36 countries are building or are planning to build power plants.” However, Sanz points out that nuclear is a technology without growth because “the same energy of nuclear origin is generated as twenty years ago” and, he adds, only some countries are materializing new plants. “China is building a lot and in short terms, but if we look at the West in all countries it is being very expensive to build the new reactors and they are costing delays.”

According to the IPCC, the design and construction processes of new reactors are lengthened on average between the ten and the 19 years because, as quoted in the report, the current rate of deployment of nuclear energy “is limited by the social acceptability in many countries because of concerns about accident risks and radioactive waste management. “

Sounded is the case of Finland, where the central Olkiluoto-3 “It multiplies the initial budget by three times,” according to Sanz, and it had to be operational since 2009. Or in the case of the reactors 3 and 4 of the Vogtle plant, on USA, which are years late in their implementation because the construction company, Westinghouse, went bankrupt in 2017 blaming the cost overruns of the projects.

“In western countries most of the electorates are against nuclear energy, I don’t think there are politicians who dare to bet heavily on it,” he says. Massimo maoret, Associate Professor of Strategic Management at IESE.

Maoret adds that the costs of nuclear energy have risen in the West over the years. market conditions. “In Europe and the US we have liberalized the energy markets and almost no private capital risks investing in nuclear because it is a very high fixed expense with very long-term returns. Capital should invest in renewables that have a return in one or two years, not in 20“, Explain.

However, the aforementioned IPCC report designs in its emission reduction scenarios a possible increase in nuclear power to carry out the energy transition and reduce emissions. “There are models that propose multiplying the number of reactors up to 2,000 and others reducing them to 160. They are different ways to get to the same place, which is not to increase the temperature more than 1.5C, and each country can choose according to its interests “, argues Sanz.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) also raises doubling nuclear power to achieve zero emissions by 2050 and the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) defends that nuclear energy is necessary to carry out the energy transition, as published by . this summer. In other words, nuclear energy is not ruled out globally.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE NUCLEARS CLOSE IN SPAIN?

According to the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN), Spanish nuclear power plants have a design life of 40 years and a useful life of a few more years until the end of “acceptable properties”. The National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) establishes that all seven active reactors will be shut down before the end of 2035, when they turn 44 to 47 years old.

Apart from the recent threat of premature closure of the nuclear power companies due to the Government’s measures to reduce the electricity bill, This closure plan does not appeal to everyone. “Closing the Spanish nuclear power plants is a real suicide because will be replaced by natural gas, increasing emissions, energy dependence from abroad and the price of electricity throughout the year, “says Garca. The disseminator argues that renewables have a reduced load factor and cannot produce electricity every day at all hours, for what would be necessary or a technology that guarantees the supply or batteries that would store the energy, and these are not yet developed.

Maoret points to green hydrogen, although this technology is not developed either: “The idea is that when there is excess energy in the peak hours of production, hydrogen is produced by electrolysis and it can be burned later to produce electricity in the hours that it is absent or used in the industry.”

For his part, Sanz argues that Spain will be able to supply itself with renewables, although it still needs to reach the 74% of renewable generation established by the PNIEC for 2030. In addition, he points out the problem of radioactive waste: “We have been generating nuclear waste for 75 years and there is no definitive solution. The end of the cycle will be a Deep Geological Storage (AGP), but there are none in the world. Although Finland is building one, each country is supposed to build its own, “he explains.

Spanish nuclear power plants store waste in their own individualized temporary warehouses (ATI) waiting to be transferred to longer-term warehouses (ATC and AGP) that have not yet been built. Although the seventh Radioactive Waste Plan, still in draft, contemplates that these will be financed through the “Fund for financing activities of the PGRR”, formed by a series of fees paid by generating companies.

