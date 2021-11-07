11/07/2021 at 2:51 PM CET

Adrià Leon

Without regard. This is how he acted Pedro Acosta during the penultimate race of the season that ended up being the last with the title at stake. The Mazarrón shark came back, stayed in the lead and attacked when the race demanded it to finish crowning before the fall of his maximum competitor Dennis Foggia.

The KTM man was very excited at the questions in the parc fermé. “I can’t say much. I’ve spent the last lap crying. I can only thank Aki Ajo, the team, the family and all those who have turned to me at some point this season. I was without a team at the beginning of the season and being here today is unthinkable. All of them are the ones who have made it possible for Pedro Acosta to be world champion today here in Portimao, “acknowledged Pedro.

“My environment is quite closed and that has helped me a lot. It has been a hard year although it did not seem so with my personality. The key is that they have trusted in a child who had everything lost a few months ago, “he concluded without mincing words and with great clarity.

From behind entered Andrea Migno, already cut from Acosta’s KTM. “Very disappointed in Foggia, which has fallen because of another pilot. As for my career, I am very happy. I haven’t been able to be very fast this weekend but the race went better than any other session. We will try to finish well in Valencia. It would be very important for next season, “said Migno, who had a serious accident at the GP of the Americas.

The podium completed it Niccolò Antonelli, which continues to have a very regular season. “I was out of the fight for the podium after a few race sets. But on the last lap something happened, I don’t really know what, but it has benefited me a lot. I am very happy because we have achieved a regularity transformed into podiums that I hadn’t been able to get for years“.

Finally, the Italian had words Dennis Foggia, who acknowledged being “very sad about the outcome. I wanted to escape as I had done in the last races, but it was not so easy and in the end they threw me. Losing the options to be world champion For an error that is not yours, it is difficult to understand, but hey, we will go to Valencia wanting to look for another victory. I think that in the last sector it could have recovered the leadership, but things have turned out like this“Dennis acknowledged, very whole after what happened with Binder.