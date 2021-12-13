Key facts:

Through customer service they informed us that the integration has been “delayed”.

Without reporting it, Kraken did move on with other things this year, like investing and other features.

Almost a year ago, the centralized exchange Kraken announced on its blog that by 2021 the Lightning Network of Bitcoin (BTC) would arrive on its platform. Days before the start of 2022, a question arises: Where is the integration?

A total silence has reigned in the CEX, which on December 16, 2020 announced with emotion new investments and features that were going to bring, as they said, “benefits”, relying on the network that allows the streamlining of payments with BTC.

“In 2021, we are committed to hiring a team that focuses specifically on the Lightning Network, as part of our continuous effort to offer the best possible experience for traders and investors,” they said on their blog, something we reported on CryptoNews. At that time, they estimated that, in the first half of this year, the integration would be ready.

What happened?

To try to find out what happened, CriptoNoticias sought comments from the company, based in the United States. It was through the main chat, within the Kraken page, where Mantis, a worker at the company, He started to tell us about the situation.

According to what he told us, the integration with the Lightning Network has been delayed this year, although, he said, “our team is still working on that.”

But Mantis gave us no further information: “I don’t know the reason for the delay, unfortunately,” he said, and then He invited us to contact a representative of the exchange via e-mail.

And that we did. However, and until the closing of this note, we have not received a response from Kraken, which is one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges in the ecosystem.

Kraken promised that the Lightning network would be integrated by the first half of the year

of Bitcoin to your services. Source: Kraken

We did the same with Lightning Labs, a team dedicated to designing this micropayments network. Nevertheless, we did not receive any response, at least until the closing of this article.

What Kraken has done

Kraken, the exchange run by businessman Jesse Powell, has taken advantage of this year to launch other functionalities and services that, ironically, it did not announce before, as it did with LN.

To mention a few examples, at the beginning of the year, in February, the company launched a new independent investment fund, called Kraken Ventures, through which it will invest in the development of new projects related to cryptocurrencies and financial technology.

The fund, which will be supported by Kraken Digital Asset Exchange, the exchange that leads the staking market in Etherum 2.0, according to what CriptoNoticias pointed out, was created with the objective of invest in financial innovations, supporting entrepreneurs with financial resources and the necessary advice to build and scale their business.

That same month, the company said it was seeking to raise funds from investors, with the intention of exceeding the company’s $ 10 billion valuation, through conversations with large firms such as Fidelity, Tribe Capital and General Atlantic, according to anonymous sources. cited in a Bloomberg report.

Then, in May, the exchange announced that its clients would be able to access the Cardano (ADA) staking, through its Kraken Staking Wallet. As reported at the same time, the rewards for those who access the staking would be between 4% and 6% per year and are paid through weekly payments.

They also announced in June that the company was reassessing its listing on the stock market, scheduled for the second half of 2022, due to the poor performance of Coinbase shares since its arrival on Nasdaq in April.

Not compliant, it was later learned of a donation of USD 150,000 by the exchange to the organization Black Bitcoin Billionaire (BBB), which is responsible for promoting racial diversity in the cryptocurrency industry, in order to encourage entrepreneurship.

The event, recorded by this medium in October, stood out as one of Kraken’s efforts to lead the global adoption of digital assets. At the time, they clarified that the funds will be used at the group’s discretion “to finance grants to bitcoin and cryptocurrency entrepreneurs in minority communities.”

Given the silence and lack of comment, it is unlikely to know when the integration of LN with Kraken will take place, so, as expected, it remains to wait and wait if, in the end, they end up taking the step.