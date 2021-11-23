11/23/2021 at 2:36 PM CET

Ignacio Cabanes

A macho aggressor who faced ten years and ten months to try kill his ex-partner in Manises in December 2019, after threaten her with a kitchen knife and push her from a second floor, has accepted this Tuesday a minimum sentence of one year and a half in prison for attempted murder and work for the benefit of the continued threats to his victim.

The confessed abuser, defended by the lawyer Cristina Tebar, you should not go to jail since the sentence imposed is identical to the time that he already served in provisional prison until last June he was released pending trial.

The agreement reached between the parties has led to a considerable reduction in the initial penalty requested by the Prosecutor’s Office, of nine years in prison for the attempted murder and one year and ten months for the continued crime of threats.

The events for which Jianxi Y. has been convicted by the First Section of the Provincial Court of Valencia occurred at dawn on December 12, 2019. The defendant went to the home in Manises where the couple, with a child in common , had been living together for ten years. After trying to open with his keys, unsuccessfully because the lock was on, the now condemned man began pounding on the door and calling his ex’s phone.

He finally entered the house when the woman who cared for their young daughter opened the door for him. As has been proven after the acknowledgment of the facts by the accused, “In a state of great aggressiveness and alteration & rdquor; He went to the kitchen, where he took a knife with which he intended to end the life of his partner.

“I’m going to kill you! I’m going to kill you!” while kicking and punching the bedroom door of his victim, who had locked himself inside for fear that he would carry out his threats.

When the woman was at the window, with her back to her abuser, trying to ask for help, the accused pushed her with the intention of causing her death. Fortunately, a vehicle parked on the street cushioned the fall from the second floor. The victim suffered several fractures and had to be operated on for a pneumothorax.

The sentence handed down in voce imposes on the defendant, in addition to a year and a half in jail and 56 days of work for the benefit of the community, a restraining order and prohibition of communication with his victim for a period of four years.