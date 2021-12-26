12/26/2021 at 12:58 CET

.

Vaccines in Spain are one year old. This Monday will be 365 days ago from that indelible moment for history: Araceli, 96 years old and resident in a senior center, became the first Spanish to be vaccinated against covid-19 in Spain that expressed the wish that the virus would leave us alone.

His desire, which was everyone’s, has not yet been fulfilled if one takes into account that Spain is immersed in the sixth wave of the pandemic and that families will experience Christmas again amid records of infections and uncertainty.

But the truth is that there are already almost 38 million Spaniards with double doses of the vaccine, around 80% of the population, that children have started the path to immunization and that a good part of those over 60 years of age already have given the booster dose.

The risk reduction for those vaccinated is around 90 percent

The vaccine, which has hardly found any detractors in Spain, has saved, according to experts, 100,000 lives and it has prevented infections from being translated into hospitalizations and deaths.

Because although its effectiveness decreases progressively over the months, to this day in all ages the protection remains high, especially in the prevention of hospitalization, where the risk reduction for those vaccinated is around 90 percent.

Once proven that group immunity was a chimera, experts and the Government focus on the need to accelerate the process.

The new objective is that 80% of the population between 60-69 years is vaccinated with the third dose before the end of the year, between 50 and 59 years old in the week of January 24, Y those between 40 and 49 years old in the first week of March.

In addition, it aspires that in the week of February 7, 70% of children from 5 to 11 years old have the first dose, and the second on April 19.

Behind the success of the campaign spanish vaccination there are experts in epidemiology, public health, primary care and nursing, among others, with whose representatives . has spoken about their work in the year of mass vaccination.

“The arrival of the vaccine was the most splendid clearing”

“The arrival of the vaccine was the most splendid and luminous clearing of the year. That image vaccinating Doña Araceli was deeply moving and will go down in the health history of our country. The darkest moment is that, despite the fact that we have become the country with the most powerful coverage in the world, we have seen ourselves with a sixth wave that is hitting hard, very hard, and that is going to translate into a very complicated month of January“, summarizes for . the president of the Spanish Association of Vaccination (AEV), Amós García Rojas.

García Rojas, who is one of the expert advisors of the vaccination strategy, confesses to . that he reaches the end of the year “very tired” and somewhat disappointed because politicians put “all the eggs, or almost all” of the fight against covid.

However, it highlights the fact that thanks to the vaccination massive Not only deaths but serious processes have been mitigated, although not infection.

“Vaccines work but they go as far as they go”

Amos García Rojas

President of the Spanish Association of Vaccination

“Vaccines work but they go as far as they go. We must put the accent on the preventive discourse that has been lost: mask, physical distance, hygiene and ventilation. And also that the health authorities take the appropriate measures in closed spaces where many people come together and remove our masks, “he claims.

The effort of the professionals has been “tremendous” because, he explains to ., the health system was “very weakened.” “The sensitivity exercise of Public Health professionals has been brilliant. We have put in many more hours than we could and should due to responsibility, but that has caused us to be very tired, although willing to move on.”

In 2022, the Novavax vaccine will be incorporated, with great potential for developing countries – he says – that it is urgent to incorporate into the vaccination process.

“This is going to end, we are going to achieve it. This dramatic situation is going to end and we are going to try to make it sooner rather than later,” he confides.

Control the disease

The vice president of the Spanish Epidemiology Society, Óscar Zurriaga, defines 2021 as a historic year in which vaccination has been achieved above expectations.

“There has never been something like this in the history of humanity and that means that now we are not talking about a huge number of deaths and collapsed ICUs”

Oscar Zurriaga

Vice President of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology

“There has never been something like this in the history of mankind and This means that now we are not talking about a huge number of deaths and collapsed ICUs.. We must thank Spanish society for its generosity in getting vaccinated without the problems of other countries and we must demand that it reaches all parts of the world equally, “he explains.

The most hopeful moment has been for him to see the high levels of vaccination reached. “The disappointment is not having been able to avoid one more wave and not knowing if we can handle the next one”, explains to . this expert who is also a professor at the University of Valencia.

The goal now should be, in your opinion, “to control the disease, that it is not a very serious problem but one more”. “And although I am not very sure that it will be produced, I hope that a new vaccine will appear on the horizon of 2022 that can be sterilizing and we can allow ourselves to think differently”, he confides.

100,000 people live thanks to vaccination

Jaime Pérez Martín, specialist in Public Health, is a member of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Society of Vaccination. He defines 2021 as a year “hectic, exhausting and exciting at the same time.”

“We have participated in a process that has saved many tens of thousands of lives. It is said soon, but, according to the latest estimates, there are 100,000 people living thanks to vaccination“He says of his work experience this past year.

Ask the population do not be disappointed by the infections of people who are vaccinated because the serums do work: “We do not have a vaccine like measles, so group immunity is not going to come through this vaccine, but it does achieve a 90 percent reduction in mortality and that is very important data.”

And he gives as an example that whooping cough continues to circulate but thanks to vaccination its effects are less severe.

“You have to be grateful and proud and learn to live with the virus. There is a part of the population that lives with very high anxiety levels and we have to try to lower them, without falling into neglect, “Pérez Martín told ..

Nurses like Inmaculada Cuesta, from the Consejo General de Enfermería, have lived through a hectic year. They began to administer vaccines seeking safety, a job well done and “putting their hearts“to empathize with the people who were vaccinated.

It was difficult for them to become familiar with the serums. “It was a new product, which needed a previous manipulation that had to be done correctly”explains this nurse, who remembers moments of confusion at first.

“First some vaccines arrived, then others, then others … And also we had to adapt to decisions about where they were administered. It is not the same to vaccinate in a medical center than to do it en masse in large centers and set up the infrastructure in record time, “he recalls.

The challenge now is to continue with childhood vaccination. “A nurse has to empathize with the father, the mother, the guardian and especially with the child, so that he does not remember it in a traumatic way.”