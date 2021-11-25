11/25/2021 at 06:31 CET

Ready? Diego … But is it you? I was waiting for your call. Tomorrow we will wake up and have a heavier heart: the silences, the prayers, more than any word will speak. I love you so much. Hello Captain. Ciro Ferrara, Diego Maradona’s partner in Naples, paid tribute to Diez with these heartfelt words. Talking and singing to heaven, without believing that his friend is no longer in this world.

Ciro’s feeling is that of Argentines who love the star, and of his fans around the world who were orphaned by their God: the God of the ball. On a day like today but a year ago, millions of Argentines mobilized towards the Casa Rosada to pay tribute to Pelusa in one of the most massive popular demonstrations in the history of the country.

But today, Maradona, who gave so many joys to Argentines, is the reason for one of their greatest sorrows. The death of the idol beloved by the people, the eternal ‘D10S’, remains incomprehensible as its contradictions and its fragility.

Tributes in stadiums

In every soccer field he will be paid tribute. The images of his most emblematic goals and his most forceful phrases will be repeated over and over again, those of which the Argentines appropriated as many things from El Pelusa to define themselves as “Maradonianos & rdquor; . And the classic “Diego, Diego & rdquor; in the stands at minute 10 with second 10; a blessed and ritualized moment to commemorate it.

These days, the ‘Amazon’ series “Sueño Bendito & rdquor;” was released in the country. naked the intimate life of the star between the heaven of his glory and the hell of his addictions.

If the series is already a blow to its loyal followers due to the harshness of the story, and the revelation of the chaos in which the Ten lived, the latest advances in the court case are terrifying: Diego not only died alone, abandoned by his caretakers, but also that his death could be preventable. And for Argentines it is difficult to digest: could more be done?

That his body has been buried without a heart, as the journalist Nelson Castro confessed this week is another of the most rugged aspects. It was decided this way to prevent his body from being desecrated.

A deadly hero

Accused of being a rapist by a Cuban ex-girlfriend, the disproportion of his life continues to be recounted after death in disproportionate details. It is impossible to be Maradona alive, and it is also impossible to be the myth of the deceased God.

The first year without Diego. The first year of your absence. A year ago, Argentines asked themselves: How did Maradona die to us? And like the deepest pains, they have no answer or comfort.

And they pray: “It does not matter what you did with your life, but what you did with ours& rdquor ;. That is the motto of the ‘Maradonianos’, who do not forget their symbol a year after his loss and want to continue paying tribute to him on the courts, the place from where Diego proclaimed his religion wherever he went.