12/05/2021 at 15:37 CET

EP

Agents of the National Police have arrested in Valencia a 19-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of a drug trafficking crime after, apparently, supplying narcotic substances and medicines to the inmates of the Center for the Internment of Foreigners (CIE) in Zapadores.

The police officers in charge of CIE security, after detecting that someone was allegedly throwing drugs at the inmates from outside, located a ball wrapped in black tape, which inside contained what appeared to be hashish, as well asor 96 pills of a medication, as reported by the National Police in a statement.

Along with the ball they also found two poles made with newspaper and knotted with mask string, and at the ends a hook-shaped wire, presumably used as a mechanism to hook the drug launched from the outside from the CIE.

The CIE activated a specific safety device that he observed, at around seven in the afternoon on the perimeter wall of the center, specifically the one that adjoins Doctor Waksman avenue, Planas street and Nieves street, a man who was circulating on a scooter with a vigilant attitude.

At one point, he extracted something from inside his pants with the intention of throwing it inside the center, at which point the agents identified themselves. The suspect then fled but he was finally intercepted by the policemen.

The agents located among its effects a ball, similar to the one found days before in the CIE, which inside contained what appeared to be about four grams of cocaine, about six grams of marijuana, seven capsules of, apparently, lyrica, and five tablets of an unknown substance.

For all the above, the young man has been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a drug trafficking crime. The arrested man, with a police record and in an irregular situation in Spain, has been brought to justice.