11/29/2021 at 09:43 CET

Xavier Peris

The Civil Guard from Santanyí has ​​arrested four young -three boys and a girl, all habitual delinquents- by kidnap another, who was detained, assaulted and robbed from his home to collect an alleged debt. The victim admitted to investigators that He had already paid them 2,000 euros, but they still demanded more money from him. The young man said that they approached him in the middle of the street and put him in the trunk of a car, with which they took him home. Once there, they threatened and beat him to get him to give them the money they demanded, and they took money and jewelry from his parents.

The kidnapping occurred on November 13 at four in the afternoon in the middle of Calle Celler de Santanyí. The victim, a 22 year old boy, was approached by the group, who forced him to get into the trunk of a car. From there they went to the young man’s home, where they held him while they demanded the money he supposedly owed them.

The kidnappers threatened and beat him. They searched the house and stole various jewelry and money that they found. They also took the victim’s mobile phone, wallet and keys to the home. Finally they left and set the young man free.

The victim was very scared, so it took three days to file the complaint. On November 16, he finally appeared at the Santanyí Civil Guard barracks and explained what had happened to him.

In his statement he stated that had contracted a debt with the aggressors that increased continuously, which had prevented him from paying it off. He said that he had already given them 2,000 euros, but that they continued to demand money from him. The young man was very scared at the reprisals that the aggressors could take in the future.

Detained days later

The local Civil Guard initiated an investigation and during the following days they were arresting the suspects. They were four young people, three men of 24, 28 and 30 years old, and a woman of 23. It is about a group of common criminals known in the area, all with different police records, some for violent crimes.

The four were arrested as alleged perpetrators of a crime of coercion and another of robbery with violence and intimidation. The detainees were placed at the disposal of the Manacor court on duty.

The civil Guard investigations are continuing to try to determine the circumstances in which the victim would have incurred this debt, given the possibility that they could have committed other crimes.