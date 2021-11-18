11/18/2021

On at 14:21 CET

Ignacio Cabanes

The 22-year-old accused of the death of his mother’s former romantic partner – convicted of mistreatment –, after struggling with him when he tried to defend his mother, he faces three years in prison for a crime of injury in medial contest with a felony manslaughter. That is the penalty requested by the Public Prosecutor for the aggression that occurred in November 2019 in the Valencian town of Torrent. In addition, he claims for civil liability compensation for the relatives of the deceased amounting to 220,000 euros.

For its part, the defense of the accused, exercised by the lawyer Silvia Moya, asks for free acquittal of your client by maintaining that they both struggled when their client “tried to prevent his mother from continuing to be attacked”. He also attributes the blows that the deceased presented to the self-harm that he caused himself while saying that he was going to ruin their lives. In any case, after the arrest of the alleged abuser and his transfer to the General Hospital of Valencia, a radiological test was ordered to rule out internal injuries, a radiology that he himself refused to perform.

After no doctor detected rib fractures or puncture in the lung, largely due to the refusal of the affected person himself, he was discharged with controls. It was not until the day after the struggle, after a speedy trial was held in which he was condemned by conformity by the Torrent Court of Violence against Women number one, that the confessed abuser fell collapsed at the door of his brother’s home.

The cardiopulmonary resuscitation attempts were useless and LT, 47 years old and with previous pathologies, finally died of hypovolemic shock, the origin of which the forensics who performed the autopsy attributed to a ruptured spleen suffered the day before.

Initially the young man was prosecuted for an intentional homicide, as reported exclusively by Levante-EMV, a newspaper of the same group as this newspaper, but after the appeal filed by the Moya Abogados office, the Court of Instruction number three of Torrent considered that although the proceedings cannot be dismissed if its transformation into preliminary proceedings for a crime of reckless homicide. “In the proceedings no evidence of a determined will to take his life has been found not even in a probable way, thus assuming the eventual consequences, but rather to prevent him from attacking his mother, given the state of excitement that he presented, “the judge points out.

The victim of this alleged reckless homicide went on November 25, 2019 to the home of his ex-partner, the mother of the now accused, in Torrent, and affected by the consumption of alcohol and other substances, began pounding on the door, all in front of his seven-year-old daughter, while yelling for her ex to open up for her. Thus, “he tightly grabbed her by the neck and pushed her causing injuries,” as the Court of Violence against Women declared on the day of her death.