11/29/2021 at 08:25 CET

LMG

The Family and Women Unit (UFAM) of the Higher Police Headquarters of Aragon investigates the sexual assault reported by an 18-year-old young woman from Zaragoza this weekend. The events would have occurred on the night of Friday to Saturday in the interior of the warehouse of a nightlife establishment located on Azoque street in the capital. The suspect was stopped thanks to being recognized in the social network Instagram.

The young woman explained to the agents that there was meet some friends in the vicinity of Puerta del Carmen, around 10pm, going to the disco around 11.30pm. Inside it, and after leaving the clothes in the wardrobe, they asked for a drink and they were dancing.

At one point they went to the bar and he approached them a young man she did not know, who told him that will accompany you to the floor above in which they can only climb over 21 years. He gave both the girl and a friend of hers a phosphor orange bracelet and there he invited them to have a shot. They managed to access this section because “he was wearing the bracelet and was accompanied by this boy.”

“Standing at the top bar, this young man he invited us to quite a few shots, about five or six of strawberry tequila, “the complainant told UFAM agents.

At one point in the conversation, he asked if he had Instagram, following each other at the same time. After that, he, according to the complaint, began to touch her over her clothes and hold her arm to take her to some secluded place, refusing herself. I was dizzy from drinking alcohol.

But he kept trying. “He managed to get me away from my friend and took me to a room near the bar, which when I opened the door it looked like a warehouse, it was full of chairs and tables, “explained the young woman, who said that once inside, the boy, without saying a word, imprisoned her against the wall, lowered her pants and began to touch her private parts under the underwear, reaching to insert a finger. Hence the matter is investigated by a crime of sexual assault.

It did not end there, as the young man lowered his pants and forced him to touch him. She was very dizzy and in such a state, he let her go. At the exit he told it, crying, to his friends, who they told the nightclub doormen, although “they did not understand his answer very well.”

The suspect was arrested by UFAM after providing the victim his profile on Instagram. The agents asked her if she works in the establishment, pointing out that she was not a waiter, but that everyone there knew her. Yesterday, SGC, of ​​Spanish origin, passed to the disposition of the Court of Instruction number 11 of Zaragoza, whose magistrate agreed to the provisional release, although it prohibited him from approaching the girl within 200 meters and not being able to communicate with her.