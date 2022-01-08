Updated on Saturday, 8 January 2022 – 14:09

The company must return almost 400,000 euros to Social Security for overdue contributions

The Social Court number 5 of Zaragoza has ruled that 329 distributors of the yellow backpack acted as false freelancers, since they carried out an activity typical of salaried employees. Thus, he agrees with Social Security against the claims of the Glovo company, which must return almost 400,000 euros for overdue contributions.

The Labor and Social Security Inspectorate raised in 2018 an act of infringement against Glovo andThe macro-trial, after being postponed several times, was held on February 12, 2021. The sentence, which El Peridico de Aragn advances this Saturday, dedicates half of the 50 pages of which it consists to examine case by case to the 329 affected distributors .

Say what Glovo took 30% of the invoice paid by the client and between five and six euros out of 100 correspond to the delivery person. This shows that the company obtained a “surplus or profit” and that the amount it received from the shops was greater than the amount it paid to the distributors.

According to the aforementioned sources, the main argument that the judge uses is that the platform, in which workers, clients and establishments concur, is “decisive for the provision of the service.”

However, the employees “did not intervene in the organization of the process nor did they participate in the organizational structure or in the directive that selected and negotiated the conditions” with the businesses.

The court considers that Glovo has two forms of control of the riders, such as geolocation and allocation of distributions through an algorithm that requires that the dealer cannot choose.

According to legal sources of the Social Security, “the judge asserts the presumption of certainty of the administration and Glovo has not been able to demonstrate that the result of the investigation is not true.” In addition, the sentence emphasizes that “there is no assumption of risks on the part of the distributors.

The ruling also confirms that the conditions of the analyzed workers comply with the elements of “alienation and dependency”, the two core concepts to determine if a worker is a salaried worker, as stated in article 1.1 of the Workers’ Statute.

