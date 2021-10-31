10/31/2021 at 18:20 CET

The Arsenal goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, is one of the pillars of the good moment that Mikel Arteta’s team is going through in the Premier League: after signing three defeats in the first three matchdays, the gunners they add seven consecutive games without losing (5V and 2E) with only four goals against during this time, for the nine conceded before the first national stoppage.

The Briton, who has arrived from Sheffield United this same summer market in exchange for 28 million euros, records the second best percentage of stops in this 2021/22 edition of the Premier League: has saved a total of 24 of the last 28 shots on goal, which is an efficiency of 85.7%. Only Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has done better with 89.7%.

The former Sheffield United has played a total of 10 games with Arsenal so far since he landed at the end of August, where only has conceded five goals and has left his clean sheet up to six times (60%). He was a substitute in the defeats against Chelsea (0-2) and Manchester City (5-0) and has taken over the Emirates Stadium goal after the second national team break.

Arsenal consolidate in the Premier League

The gunners defeated Leicester City on the road with goals from Gabriel and Smith Rowe and stands at the Big six after a very poor start to the 2021/22 season. They have a total of seven consecutive games without losing with five wins and two losses and are in the noble zone with 17 points out of 30 possible: Arsenal want to be back in the Champions League positions at any cost.

Mikel Arteta’s team has not played a European competition for the first time since the 1995/96 season and the goal is clear: to once again be among the best in the Premier League and to compete at the continental level again next year.. For the moment, things are working: in addition to being in sixth place with 19 points, they have made it to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup after eliminating Crystal Palace.