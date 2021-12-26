

Rodgers is a clear candidate to win the MVP of the season.

Photo: Stacy Revere / .

The Packers passer Aaron Rodgers broke this Saturday the mark for most touchdown passes in Green Bay history in the victory of his team 24-22 against the Cleveland Browns in week 16 of the NFL.

Rodgers connected in the first quarter with his receiver Allen Lazard on career touchdown pass 443, leaving behind the 442 achieved by the historic Packers passer Brett favre, winner of Super Bowl XXXI for Green Bay.

In the game, the passer had three touchdown passes, has 33 on the season, and passed for 202 yards. The Packers, 12-3, NFC North champions, remain top of the conference, a position that will give the right to rest in the first week of the postseason. The Browns, 7-8, last in the AFC North Division, are practically out of the playoffs.

On the first offense, Cleveland harnessed the power of Nick Chubb, the league’s fourth-most rushing player, with a score that put them ahead 6-0. The Browns attack was dominant in carries, but erratic in the air, and Baker Mayfield suffered his first interception on his second series.

Aaron Rodgers He did not forgive the error and capitalized on it with a pass to the end zone for Allan Lazard to turn the score around 6-7. The Cleveland passer did not learn his lesson and again rushed to look for a receiver, which led to his second interception in the contest.

Rodgers took advantage of it in the second quarter with another score, 6-14, which he got with a send to his favorite weapon, Davante Adams, who in his career has caught 66 touchdown passes from the bearer of jersey number 12.

Midway through the second quarter Rodgers, still feeling a fractured toe in his left foot, suffered a stomp, causing him to limp consistently until the end of the period.

The Browns reacted on an offense that covered 70 yards. They scored on a send that was caught by Harrison Bryant, 12-14. Mayfield closed his lopsided first half with his third interception, which again cost his team seven points after Rodgers returned to the field for his third touchdown pass of the day, 12-21, and second for Adams.

In the third quarter the Packers extended the lead 12-24 with a field goal; the Browns retorted to go 15-24. Cleveland approached 22-24 in the last period with a pass that Anthony Schwartz received, but Mayfield’s bad game was sane and in his last series the passer closed with his fourth interception, eleventh of the year.