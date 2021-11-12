Being the Ricardos is a new dramatic biographical genre film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, which will hit Amazon Prime Video on December 21. The story focuses on the relationship between the stars of I love lucy, Lucille ball and Desi arnaz. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play Ball and ArnazIt will also feature performances by JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy and Clark Gregg.

After choosing Javier Bardem, actor of Spanish origin, to play Desi arnaz, who was of Cuban-American origin, the director has been the subject of criticism and scandal, as the Latino community has expressed its displeasure at such a decision. Several movements against the little inclusion that exists in the film industry have gained strength in recent years, people from the LGBTQ + community and other groups have come together to ask to be represented in the media as it should be.

These groups want the characters that are brought to the screen to be played by actors with the same origin or orientation, for example, a character with a hearing disability must be played by a person with the same condition, or a character belonging to the LGBTQ + community must be interpreted by a member of it. For this reason, the decision of the director of Being the Ricardos is being questioned by the Latino community, as they consider that it is not fair to have gone from so many Latino actors, in the end to lean towards an actor of Spanish origin giving life to one of Cuban-American origin.

In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Sorkin admitted that finding actors to play Lucille ball and Desi arnaz It was complicated, but it got really easy quickly when Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman expressed interest in playing the husband and wife team, who starred together in the classic sitcom I love lucy from 1951 to 1957. In the conversation, The Hollywood Reporter began one of their questions by talking about how difficult it must have been for the director to choose the actor who would play the Cuban due to the current theme of who can play who, they also asked if he was aware of the problem that choosing a celebrity of another nationality would bring him. Sorkin said the following:

First of all, Amazon’s casting department had a Latina casting consultant on board. I learned, for example, that one of the actors I was considering was Brazilian, and the casting consultant told me that Brazilians are not considered Hispanic because they speak Portuguese. Javier is Spanish, the advisor was fine with that. But I don’t want to use the casting consultant as a cover.

Also, to fully answer the question, Sorkin He shared some comments about his stance on his choice, and why he has no regrets:

I want to tell you my opinion on this and I stand by it, which is this: Being Spanish and Cuban is not acting, okay? It is not ‘actionable’. By the way, neither is heterosexual or gay. Because I know there is a small movement which says that only gay actors should play gay characters. Gay and straight are not ‘actionable’.

With these words, what the director suggests is that an actor does not “act” differently if he is playing a person from Spain or Cuba, he thinks the same about gay people. With your reply, Sorkin defends his position that it is not necessary to be in the same circumstances as those of the character, because for that they are going to act them. Despite the controversy surrounding the cast, Being the Ricardos is gaining popularity, as both leads are award-winning actors and their performances are expected to be of high quality.

