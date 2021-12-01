Updated on Wednesday, 1 December 2021 – 16:26

The firm celebrates 20 years with 10,000 million between management and advised assets, 9,500 clients and plans to continue growing in the sector

Santiago Satrstegui, president of Abante Asesores.

Two years after sealing a strategic alliance with Mapfre, Abante Advisors it remains “totally open” to star in new operations with which to continue expanding its perimeter.

Said it yesterday Santiago Satrstegui, President of the financial institution that has just celebrated its 20 years of life and that does not lose sight of the active moment that the sector is experiencing. “We continue to look and depend on finding the right fit. We are totally open at a time when the market is moving a lot,” he responded this Wednesday in a meeting with the media. On the possibility of new operations in the coming months, “it is more likely than not,” he said.

The firm thus marks its roadmap after two decades in which it has established itself as one of the benchmarks in financial advice and wealth management. A year that has been a “key” in its trajectory also ends for the company, after the integration of the EAF C2 Advisors and the manager 360 CorA, and the signing of a third corporate operation in October, with Doge Investors.

The company, which started out as a modest financial advisory firm, will end 2021 with a total of 6.5 billion assets under management, which together with the advised assets amount to 10 billion euros. It also has a staff of 240 people and 9,500 clients.

In these years, Satrstegui has highlighted the transformation that has occurred in the financial assets sector, although in his opinion, the most important change has to do with placing people at the center of management. “The problems in the world of management have to be solved in the context of the person and not in the context of money,” said the president of the firm. Or in another way: “People are advised and money is managed.”

Satrstegui has also explained that the manager has renounced businesses in which they believed that they should not be, and that it is not a question of the size of the company, but of being relevant. However, it has recognized that for a firm to be independent it is important that it be of a certain size.

Cost effectiveness

The two main strategies of Abante, Abante FI Bag and FI Selection Abante, this year accumulate returns of 25.3% and 12.4%, respectively.

Both have a 19-year track record and a net worth of 342.1 and 888.8 million euros, respectively.

Alternative investment strategies, meanwhile, have a net worth of 1,200 million euros between venture capital funds and venture capital companies, although the firm has not specified its profitability at the meeting.

