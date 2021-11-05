The legendary Swedish pop group ABBA presented their new album, ‘Voyage’ on Friday, almost 40 years after their separation.

Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid, who form the acronym ABBA, have not released new music since their split in 1982, a year after releasing their album ‘The Visitors’.

After years of speculation and multiple tracks, the group finally announced the reunion and new album last September, and released the singles ‘I Still Have Faith’ in ‘You and Don’t Shut Me Down’.

In their social networks, the interpreters of famous ‘hits’ such as ‘Dancing Queen’ or ‘Mamma Mia’, shared their excitement for the return: “We are on the way back! Thank you for waiting for us. ‘Voyage’ is the concert that we have always wanted to give to our fans. The journey is about to begin ”, they wrote last September.

‘Voyage’, of 10 songs, is not the only album the group will publish. They then plan to hold a series of live concerts, ‘ABBA Voyage’, from May 27 to December 2, 2022 at the ABBA Arena, a purpose-built event hall in London’s Elizabeth II Olympic Park.

Likewise, during the concerts, spectators will be able to observe their digital avatars, nicknamed ‘ABBAtars’, which are a digital personification of the young group of the 1970s.

To create them, the musicians themselves performed all the songs on the album in their current guise, with all the necessary facial expressions and movements. However, they wore special suits with thousands of sensors to capture and record every movement. All of this was filmed by 160 cameras. Thus, through motion capture technology, the figures and faces of musicians in 1979 will come to life.

This is the result of a multi-year project, designed in collaboration with Industrial Magic and Light, a special effects company of ‘Star Wars’ creator George Lucas.

The technical and unprecedented complexity of the project was what led the producers to build a special room for this unique and unrepeatable show.

At first glance, the legendary band’s new album, written and recorded in the original spirit, but powered by the latest technology, seems like a unique show that promises that old ABBA takes a step into the future. But for the musicians themselves, both the new album and the upcoming concerts will be the last step in their glorious career.