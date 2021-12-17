12/17/2021 at 17:20 CET

Abel Ferreira has a verbal agreement closed with Leila Pereira, the new president of Palmeiras, to remain at the club until December 2024. The new contract will be signed in early January, when the Portuguese coach returns to Sao Paulo to start the preseason.

Minutes after winning his second consecutive Copa Libertadores, the Portuguese coach made a threat to leave Verdao. He assured, after defeating Flamengo 2-1, that he was “psychologically at the limit” after linking two seasons without holidays due to the Covid-19 pandemic in an insane calendar in Brazilian and South American football. “I already said that the way we live football in Brazil is very intense, the number of games that there are is not good for health … I will have to reflect a lot on what I want for myself, for the present and for the future “, exposed that day.

The new president, Leila Pereira, who is also the owner of the club’s main sponsor, got down to work to tie the continuity of the cornerstone of her sports project. And the main argument he used to convince him is the arrival of weight reinforcements that still improve the squad.

Abel Ferreira spent all of 2002 asking for a center forward who never came. For this reason, he accepted the consolation prize for the repatriation of DeyversonAfter finishing his time at Alavés, the forward ended up scoring the decisive goal that gave the third continental title in the history of Verdao.

The technical secretariat of Palmeiras shuffles consistent names such as that of Yuri Alberto, the 20-year-old battering ram for which the International asks for 20 million euros, the Argentine Valentin Castellanos, from New York City, who already tried unsuccessfully to hire you this year, or Wesley moraes, who is playing for Brugge on loan from Aston Villa.

Ferreira’s first great challenge in 2022 will be the assault on the Club World Cup, a title that Verdao does not yet have, but its rivals from São Paulo, which will be played in February in the United Arab Emirates.