The world of Mexican dubbing is in mourning, and it is that one of the great legends, especially recognized for anime fans, died yesterday afternoon at 96 years of age. Abel rocha He began his career as a voice actor in 1989 and with 32 years of experience he managed to be recognized in much of Latin America for being responsible for playing the iconic Shenlong in the animated series Dragon ball and all his other installments or feature films.

But there was even more after the mystical dragon that appeared every time the longed-for spheres were gathered to fulfill the wishes of the one who invoked him. Within the same series he passed through other characters such as Emma Daio Sama and the Namekian Nail. In addition, he marked an important career in a long list of television series such as Digimon: Digital Monsters, sailor Moon or Naruto. In an interview with his colleague Lalo Garza (Dragon ball, Drake & Josh) for his YouTube channel, Rocha recalled how he entered this profession.

According to his own words, he already had a stable business, however, he faced bankruptcy and it was then that he looked for new opportunities as a man of legal age. After transferring his place of trade, he approached his sister Gloria Rocha, actress and voice director, to support her in what would somehow just be a kind of experiment to see if this was her new place to develop.

The news of his death, until now described by natural causes, was shared yesterday afternoon by the same Lalo Garza Through his Twitter account, recalling the great lessons that the interpreter left him both at work and personally. The dubbing director also recalled the kindness that stood out in Abel rocha And, something that became common among the words shared by colleagues, was that he always had something good to say to them.

We were ahead of my dear Abelito, the one and only voice of Shenlong in DBZ. You rest in peace now, friend. Thank you for your kindness, your beautiful words always, your kindness, your smile, I will miss you. Rest in Peace Abel Rocha. My sincere condolences to his sister Gloria. pic.twitter.com/nVU68H8ZEN – Lalo Garza (@LaloGarx) November 26, 2021

Other colleagues from the dubbing world regretted the sad news and shared their best memories with the actor, having him, on many occasions, as a protective figure. Such is the case of Ariadna rivas (who played Number 5 in The Boys of the Neighborhood and was one of the children’s voices in Diabolical Games – 88%), Rebeca Gomez (Mandy in The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy and Misa Amane in Death note) and Javier Rivero (The Cow and the Chick, Gulliver’s Travels – 20%).

So we will always remember you. So kind, so funny, so affectionate, so funny and so singing. Of those people that we will always remember and miss. Keep singing from the clouds! RIP #AbelRocha https://t.co/Bt6JzOhJIM – RBK GOMEZ (@REBECAGOMEZ_VOZ) November 26, 2021

His legacy has not focused only on Mexico, in countries such as Argentina and Venezuela they have also mourned his death and shared words of encouragement for his loved ones.

We regret to report the death of voice actor Abel Rocha at 96 years of age 😓 In his long career he played Shen Long in Dragon Ball and Professor Anzai in Slam Dunk, among many other characters. Our condolences to your family and friends. #QEPD pic.twitter.com/OgLtprpaUp – Anime Argentina (@anime_argentina) November 26, 2021

Abel Rocha: Shenlong’s voice died in Dragon Ball Z # FreeAlexSaabhttps: //t.co/f7jxH7m541 pic.twitter.com/xPcLjGaRBv – Karen (@_Karenpnt) November 27, 2021

It is worth mentioning that Rocha’s professional career did not focus exclusively on anime and other television series, she also participated in the dubbing of films such as ¡Huye! – 99%, The Danish Girl – 69% and X-Men Origins: Wolverine – 38%, where he would play the old man who gives asylum to the protagonist in his barn.