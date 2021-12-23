12/23/2021 at 22:29 CET

The expulsion with a direct red of the Spanish striker Abel ruiz This Thursday conditioned Braga, eliminated by Vizela (1-0) in the round of 16 of the Portuguese Cup, a phase from which Moreirense and Belenenses, from the first division, also fell, surpassed by Mafra and Rio Ave , respectively, of the second category of Portuguese football.

Abel ruiz he left the pitch of the Do Vizela stadium at half an hour when he starred in a hard tackle on Nuno Moreira that at nine minutes he had put Vizela ahead on the scoreboard.

Initially the referee showed the Spanish international the yellow card, but, after being warned by the VAR after the action was reviewed, Abel ruiz he saw the red one and was expelled.

The Braga, favorites in the confrontation, in inferiority, could not turn the situation around. In addition, the clash ended with nine men because Andre Horta, in 89, was also forced to leave the field.

Along with Vizela, Mafra and Rio Ave, from Second, they achieved the classification after expanding the list of surprises of this cup day. They left the Moreirense and the Belenenses, of the First Division, on the road. Mafra beat Moreirense, who went ahead by half an hour with a goal from Brazilian Yan and who also played from 33 with one more man for the expulsion of local Gilherme Ferreira.

Still, the Mafra rallied. Bura, from a penalty, equalized shortly before the break, and Pedro Barcelos and Andrezinho finished the Mafra classification.

Rio Ave, meanwhile, left Belenenses out of the Cup after winning on penalties in Vila do Conde (1-1). Nuno Pedro put the visitors ahead in the 9th minute but Hugo Gomes got the equalizer on the brink of intermission for Luis Freire’s team who kept the rate until penalties where he sealed his classification.

Braga, Mafra and Rio Ave join Tondela, Portimonense, Leca and Sporting who previously sealed their pass.

– Results of the round of 16

MAFRA 3 – Moreirense 1

RIO AVE 1 – Belenenses 1

VIZELA 1 – Braga 0

Porto – Benfica AT PLAY

. Tuesday 21 December

TONDELA 3 – Estoril 1

Famalicao 1 – PORTIMONENSE 1 (+)

. Wednesday 22 December

LEÇA 1 – Walls 1 (+)

Casa Pia 1 – SPORTING 2

(+): by penalties

Qualified for the quarterfinals: Leça, Sporting, Portimonense, Tondela, Mafra, Rio Ave and Vizela.