

Abidal was accused of having affairs with the attacked PSG player Kheira Hamraoui.

Former Barcelona player and sports director Éric Abidal testified Tuesday as a witness to investigators trying to clarify the attack on Paris Saint Germain (PSG) player Kheira Hamraoui, with whom it is presumed that he had a relationship when they were both in the Catalan capital.

The information was revealed by the newspaper L’Équipe, which pointed out that Abidal’s wife, Hayet, had given a statement the day before.

The Judicial Police of Versailles specifically questioned Abidal about his relationship with the player, who was beaten by an unknown person with an iron bar on the night of 4 November in the town of Chatou, on the outskirts of Paris.

The former French international had recognized days after that attack on the soccer player that he had had an intimate relationship with her.

Hamraoui and Abidal coincided in Barcelona, ​​since the player – who is now 31 years old – was at Barça from 2018 to June 2021 and the ex-footballer (42 years old) was a Blaugrana sports director between 2018 and 2020.

Police officers working on the investigation found that The soccer player’s mobile carried a card in the name of Abidal.

In addition, both Hamraoui and his PSG teammate Aminata Diallo, who also witnessed the attack, said they had heard that the assailants who attacked the first time said, “So what happens? Do we sleep with married men?

A phrase that some have interpreted as an allusion to the former sports director of Barcelona and that also generated rumors about a possible involvement in the action against Hayat Abidal’s player.

However, his statement was as a witness, not as a defendant, as he wanted to make clear on his Instagram account.

