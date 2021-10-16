Tonight at around 5 in the morning, the three-time European super lightweight champion, the Barcelona player, will enter the ring Sandor Martin, to face the great American fighter in Fresno (California) Mikey Garcia, who has been world champion in four divisions (feather, super feather, lightweight and super lightweight).

At the weigh-in held a few hours ago, the favorite Mikey Garcia It has given in the scale 65,100 kg, while the Barcelona has weighed 65,300 kg. Both within the agreed limit of 65,800 kg, almost two and a half kilos more than the superlight limit.

The evening can be seen live on DAZN from 1.30 am with several previous fights.

For Sandor Martin Everything is positive, he stars in an important gala in the United States and a victory, very difficult, would bring him closer to contesting the world title, a defeat with a good image would keep him in the showcase of the great fights, and what he already has and is worth a lot , is having been chosen for combat size.

Although Garcia is not in the prime of his career, he is the clear favorite.

The victory of Mikey Garcia is paid at € 1.05 per euro wagered, while that of Sandor Martin at € 10.00, but there are also options to bet on multiple results of the fight, clicking on the title of the fight.

The previous fights will face the unbeaten Australian at 1.45 o’clock Brock jarvis (19-0, 17 KO) against the Mexican Alexander Frias (13-4-2, 6 KO) for the IBF Intercontinental 10-round lightweight title.

Around 2.30 a.m., the Texan phenomenon Jesse Rodriguez (13-0, 9 KO) will face ten rounds at light flyweight with the Mexican Jose Alejandro Burgos (18-4-1, 15 KO).

The other important match of the gala, the WBO light flyweight world championship between the Mexican Elwin soto (19-1, 13 KO) and the Puerto Rican Jonathan Gonzalez (24-3-1, 14 KO) will start around 3.30. Soto will make his fourth defense of the title he achieved against another Puerto Rican, Ángel Acosta, and they anticipate another great Mexico-Puerto Rico war.

At 4.30 the match of the local star will begin Mark Castro (3-0, 3 KO) against the Dominican Angel Moon (14-7-1, 7 KO). He fights six rounds at super featherweight.

And around 5 o’clock, the stellar fight Mikey García against Sandor Martín.