This Halloween has come with many new features from the sequel to ‘Abracadabra’, chilling film from the late 90s starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

So instead of trinkets and other ideal whims to end up at the dentist’s office, in response to this year’s trick or treat, Disney has announced the cast of the aforementioned second part, confirmed the return of one of his most beloved characters, released the first details of its story through a short synopsis and, in addition, new images have been leaked from the filming set.

Through a couple of tweets published on Halloween itself on the Walt Disney Studios account, the cast was announced confirming that together with Midler, Parker and Najimy we will see Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

In line with this novelty, the House of the Mouse has wanted to release a brief synopsis which sets the plot of ‘The Return of the Witches 2’ 29 years after the original, a tape in which Max (Omri Katz) resurrects the Sanderson sister sorceresses. Now Winifred (Midler), Sarah (Parker) and Mary (Najimy) They return again seeking revenge in present-day Salem. Then three high school students who provoke the wrath of the sorceresses, will have to be in charge of stopping them. These teenagers are Becca (Whitney Peak / ‘Gossip Girl’), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham / ‘Dirt’) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo / American Horror Stories’).

Doug Jones is also among the names cited in the post, so we already know that Billy Butcherson, a zombie who rises from his grave after being resurrected by Winifred, will be back for fall 2022 on Disney +.

Beware SPOILERS!

* If you do not want to know anything more than what we will see in ‘The return of the witches 2’, do not continue reading!

Young Sandersons

‘The return of the witches 2’ is already filmed in the city of Providence, in Rhode Island (United States), which means that from time to time images are leaked from the very set, in which scenes with some young Sanderson sisters would be filming right now. At least that’s what the video suggests you can see a young actress characterized as Winifred.

From what is seen in the tik tok echoed by ., the team would be working on a scene in which little Winifred enrages the villagers, an uproar that results in two men trying to hold her down. Soon said neighbors of the Sandersons they realize they are no match for their powers, at which point Winifred appears to scream a spell that quickly disperses them. Will this be one of the brief flashbacks that we will see in the film or will there be part of the story that is set in the past? We will have to wait for the next Halloween to find out.

