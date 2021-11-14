Sarah Jessica Parker has already shown us photos of how she was preparing to re-embody Sarah in the continuation of ‘Abracadabra’, in what was her first day of hair and makeup test. Now, we will find out what the result has been. In an image published by People magazine, we can see her characterized as one of the Sanderson sisters on her Salem return.

She is not the only one the cameras have captured. Winifred (Bette Midler) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) have also been featured in various social media posts, in addition to set decor in Rhode Island.. In one of them, we see photos of Midler covering himself with a newspaper, along with the phrase: “Back after 300 years.” Images of the three together have also been shared and a video hinting that Billy (Doug Jones in the original) is also returning.

@BetteMidler back after 300 years # HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/YLPh2KUWfO ? Hocus Pocus 2 (@ HocusPocus2US) November 11, 2021

More photos from the shoot. The 3 sisters finally together at the Salem Halloween fair. ? # HocusPocus2 # ElRetornoDeLasBrujas2 pic.twitter.com/o98joXkutt ? ??????????? ???????? (@potter_pan) November 12, 2021

HOCUS POCUS 2 IS COMING? pic.twitter.com/sKxOGy6hIB ? matt? (@knockoutdp) November 11, 2021

The original story tells the adventures of the Sanderson sisters, who come back to life after their execution in the 17th century. His objective is to rob all the children of the town to obtain immortality, although some teenagers (those responsible for his resurrection) will try to prevent it. Despite not having much success at the box office, over the years it has become a cult movie on Halloween. The new installment is scheduled to arrive in fall 2022.

In addition, and on the occasion of Disney + Day, the streaming platform has shared on its Twitter account the first official image of the three sisters together:

They’re already running amok, amok, amok! ? @BetteMidler, @SJP, and @KathyNajimy are in production on # HocusPocus2, coming Fall 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/deTH8HxPjW ? Disney + (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

“They are already with their madness, madness, madness! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are filming ‘Abracadabra 2’, available fall 2022 on Disney +. “

Back to Salem (again)

In their new adventures, these three sorceresses return to Salem, although not to the real one. Filming is taking place in Rhode Island, where the town has been recreated, including the Witch House, linked to the executions of large numbers of women for witchcraft more than 300 years ago.

The fact that the setting is that of a colonial town suggests that this time we will see flashbacks of the lives of the protagonists before their death, a fact that we did not see in the original film.