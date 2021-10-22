Chris taylor is making history in the 2021 postseason of the MLB. And in passing he is giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to Dodgers of the Angels, who remain aspirational in the fair largely to the power of their bat.

The blue utility, on whom the Dodgers bet success after letting Kike Hernández go last winter, has not disappointed in the 2021 season. He even managed to sneak into an All-Star Game for the first time in his career, and at times , and not a few, seemed to be the only Dodger to keep his bat intact.

WHAT A FINAL! 😱 With this Chris Taylor home run, the Dodgers left the Cardinals down and took the victory in the wild card game of the National Conference ⚾💥pic.twitter.com/ywJYXk0FnK – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) October 7, 2021

Already in the post-game, Chris Taylor is growing the mark for the most RBIs in life-or-death encounters for his franchise. With tonight’s production he reached nine runs brought to the plate in those crucial games.

Chris Taylor is gonna make some nice money this offseason pic.twitter.com/0wpfVvqpJ0 – Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) October 22, 2021

Recall that Chris hit the home run that saw the Dodgers win the Wild Card Game with a home run in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. And since the postseason is a clean slate every day today, that home run was also needed so that the Dodgers could return the 2020 NL Championship Series to Atlanta.

A TAYLOR-MADE GAME FOR CHRIS. pic.twitter.com/sNc1K9HVOy – Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 22, 2021

Chris Taylor would call for three for the base-run error in the ninth inning of game two. Home runs in the second, fifth and seventh innings would be more than enough for the Dodgers to hold their breath and everyone without exception, even the most skeptical, begins to dream of a spectacular and epic replay of the 2020 Championship Series.

3 HRS in Postseason play:

Chris Taylor 2021

Kike Hernandez 2017

Jose Altuve 2017

Pablo Sandoval 2012

Albert Pujols 2011

Adrián Beltré 2011

Adam Kennedy 2002

George Brett 1978

Reggie Jackson 1977

Rob Robertson 1971

Babe Ruth 1928

Babe Ruth 1926 – Guillermo Celis (@GuillermoCelis) October 22, 2021

The Atlanta Braves (Braves) vs Dodgers they play today the game (play) 5 from his Serie championship in MLB and we leave you when, where to watch in Mexico live stream, channel (SKY-ESPN), schedule (At what time is it) live on-line.

Atlanta Braves (Bravos) vs Dodgers game where to watch Mexico live stream channel live schedule what time is it today SKY ESPN MLB series when game 5 online