12/11/2021 at 17:58 CET

The seven-time English world champion Lewis hamilton (Mercedes), who will start second, just behind -in the first row- of the Dutchman Max verstappen (Red Bull) this Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last of the year, which will decide the Formula One World Championship between them – equal to points (369.5) but with one more victory for the pilot from the Netherlands-, he declared after the qualification of Yas Marina that will come out “with different tires (he with the medium and his opponent with the soft) “and that” let’s see what happens. “

“I congratulate Max, he has taken a sensational lap“, said Hamilton, 36 -twelve more than his great rival-, who aims this Sunday for an unprecedented eighth world title, which would undo in his favor the tie that joins the German Michael Schumacher.

“He’s done a great job and we just couldn’t keep up with him.“commented the spectacular and eccentric Stevenage champion, who fell more than three-tenths behind his rival in the main time for the most exciting last World Cup Grand Prix in recent years.

“He already looked very good in the last free practice“said Hamilton, who a week ago, in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) raised to 103 his own historical records of ‘pole positions’ and victories in the premier class of the engine.

“On the grid we will start with tires of different compounds, so we will have to see what happens“, commented on the circuit of the capital of the United Arab Emirates the captain of Mercedes, who was booed, during his interview at the foot of the track, by the public present in Yas Marina, where this Sunday at least some ten thousand Dutch supporters from their country to support, obviously, Verstappen.

“The truth is that I do not understand why these people are making this noise“said Hamilton, who, when asked later, denied feeling the same pressure as in 2016, when he lost the title in favor of his then German teammate Nico Rosberg.

“It is difficult to compare, they are completely different scenarios; as far as luck is concerned, too. Now I feel much better; and I am also a better driver than in 2016, “explained the British star, who also aims to win with his team the eighth title in a row in the Constructors’ World Championship, which Mercedes leads with 28 points of advantage over Red Bull.