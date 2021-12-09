12/09/2021

On at 09:14 CET

The Formula 1 From this morning, Friday, December 10, faces the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last test of the 2021 World Cup calendar.

We detail you the training and race schedule and where to watch this latest Grand Prix on television of F1 that will crown the champion.

The British Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) and Max verstappen (Red Bull) will play the drivers’ title at the Yas Marina circuit from this Friday, December 10. They arrive in Abu Dhabi tied on points in the World Cup standings.

ABU DHABI F1 GP SCHEDULES

Free training 1: 10.30 – 11:30 CET

Free training 2: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CET

Free training 3: 11:00 – 12:00 CET

Classification: 12:00 hours CET

Race: 2:00 p.m. CET (58 laps)

Experience the F1 season finale on DAZN.

WHAT TIME AND WHERE TO SEE ABU DABI GP ON TV?

In Spain, it can be seen on television through DAZN or Movistar Plus. The Movistar Plus Formula 1 thematic channel has been renamed DAZN F1 and the DAZN1 and DAZN2 channels are enabled.

The preview of the official training sessions this Saturday, December 11, begins at 11:00 a.m. (CET) on DAZN and the race on Sunday begins at 2:00 p.m. (CET).

In addition, you can follow all the information live about the practice and race of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP on the SPORT website with the previous one, the best summary and the statements of the protagonists.