12/11/2021

On at 23:00 CET

Schedule and where to watch the race on television Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of this Sunday, December 12, in which we will meet the 2021 World Cup champion.

Dutch Max verstappen will start from the ‘pole’ and Lewis hamilton He will do it from the second position on the grid. We detail you the F1 race schedule and where to watch it on TV.

The British Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) and Max verstappen (Red Bull) are playing the drivers’ title today at the Yas Marina circuit after reaching the last test of the calendar tied on points in the World Cup standings.

SCHEDULE F1 GP ABU DHABI

Race: 2:00 p.m. CET (58 laps)

WHAT TIME AND WHERE TO SEE ABU DHABI GP ON TV?

In Spain, it can be seen on television through DAZN or Movistar Plus. The Movistar Plus Formula 1 thematic channel has been renamed DAZN F1 and the DAZN1 and DAZN2 channels are enabled.

Sunday’s race preview on DAZN will start at 2:00 p.m. (CET).

In addition, you can follow all the information live about the Abu Dhabi GP Formula 1 race on the SPORT website with the previous one, the best summary and the statements of the protagonists.