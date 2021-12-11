12/11/2021

On at 10:01 CET

Today, December 11, the official trainings of the Abu Dhabi Formula Grand Prix and we detail you the training and race schedule and where to watch this latest Grand Prix on television of F1 that will crown the champion.

This Friday, in the first free practice session at Yas Marina, the British Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) was the fastest with a more than interesting time (1’23 “691), ahead of the French Esteban Ocon (+0.343, Alpine) and her partner, Valtteri Bottas (0 “392).

The British Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) and Max verstappen (Red Bull) will play the drivers’ title at the Yas Marina circuit from this Friday, December 10. They arrive in Abu Dhabi tied on points in the World Cup standings.

ABU DHABI F1 GP SCHEDULES

Free training 3: 11:00 – 12:00 CET

Classification: 2:00 p.m. CET

Race: 2:00 p.m. CET (58 laps)

WHAT TIME AND WHERE TO SEE ABU DHABI GP ON TV?

In Spain, it can be seen on television through DAZN or Movistar Plus. The Movistar Plus Formula 1 thematic channel has been renamed DAZN F1 and the DAZN1 and DAZN2 channels are enabled.

The preview of the official training sessions this Saturday, December 11, begins at 11:00 a.m. (CET) on DAZN and the race on Sunday begins at 2:00 p.m. (CET).

