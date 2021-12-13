12/12/2021 at 18:48 CET

The Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), was proclaimed this Sunday, for the first time, Formula One world champion, after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit, the last of the year, he declared at the circuit of the capital of the United Arab Emirates that “you always have to keep believing in yourself.”

“No matter the criticism, you always have to keep believing in yourself. It has been incredible. As a child I dreamed of having the anthem ever sounded in my honor. Now that I am here as world champion is the most important thing that has happened to me in life, “said the 24-year-old Verstappen, who won the title after signing his tenth victory of the year, the twentieth of his F1 career, on the last lap of a race that was relaunched after the entry into the track of a car of safety and in which he overtook the Englishman Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who at that time was leading the race.

“The truth is that there was a moment in which things did not look good, but we decided to push until the end; the only sure thing is that we would not stop pressing until the last moment. And we succeeded,” said the young Dutch star.

“It was incredible. I fought the whole race and had one last chance right on the last lap. It’s incredible, something very crazy. I don’t even know what to say, “said the Red Bull captain.” Checo did a great job, too, today, “Verstappen said of his teammate, Mexican Sergio Pérez.

“I am very grateful to the whole team. My team knows that I love them; I hope we can continue together for another ten or fifteen years. I have no reason to change. I want to continue the rest of my life in this team. I hope they leave me too. My father, my manager and my girlfriend are here, it’s a very special moment, “added Verstappen.