12/10/2021

On at 19:56 CET

Max verstappen and Lewis hamilton They are tied on points (369.5) in the absence of the Abu Dhabi GP that starts this Friday, December 10.

To this day, the Dutchman is the leader of the 2021 Drivers’ World Championship for having more victories than Lewis (9 against 8).

The accounts of one and the other to be made contemplate different combinations.

VERSTAPPEN IS CHAMPION IF …

1. Finish ahead of Hamilton, score or not.

2. Neither of them scores.

3. He makes the fastest lap and finishes 10th and Hamilton is 9th.

4. He makes the fastest lap and finishes 9th and Hamilton is 8th.

HAMILTON IS CHAMPION IF …

1. Finish ahead of Verstappen in points.

2. Finish 10th or better if Verstappen folds or fails to score.

In any case, the last thing F1 needs is for the pulse to end with an accident and both of them knocked out, which would give the crown to Verstappen.