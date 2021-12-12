12/11/2021

Dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull), who will start first, just ahead of Briton Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), this Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last of the year, which will decide the Formula One World Cup between them, he declared after dominating qualifying which is “very happy”, because they were “improving all the time until” itself and they achieved it “just in time”.

Verstappen, 24 years old -twelve less than the seven-time English world champion- signed his thirteenth pole since racing in F1 by dominating qualifying, in which he improved by three tenths the time of Hamilton, so he will be looking for his first title, the first for a Dutchman and the first for a Honda engine since he won the mythical engine with that engine. Ayrton senna the 1991 World Cup, aboard a McLaren.

“It’s an incredible feeling, I’m very happy. I felt good with both compounds (of the tires),” he commented on the night of the circuit in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Verstappen, which not only points to the World Cup, but to his 20th F1 victory this Sunday at Yas Marina, where he won last year.

The Dutchman arrived in Abu Dhabi tied on points (369.5) with his rival for the crown, but with an advantage in his favor, counting one more win (9) than the British star.

“At night the temperature drops, and that makes the soft one behave in a better way,” he said. ‘Mad Max’, who signed 17 of the 59 podiums in the premier class this season; in which whenever he did not win he went up to the drawer as second.

“We have to do well and have our career,” said the Red Bull captain, who also still aspires to win the Constructors’ World Cup, in which Mercedes -which is looking for an eighth title in a row- leads him and his team by 28 points. mexican companion Sergio perez -fourth this Saturday-, for which the young Dutch star had very good words.

“Czech He is a great teammate and a pleasure to work with, “he stated. Verstappen in reference to the brave pilot from Guadalajara, who, whatever happens, will finish the World Cup in fourth position, equaling his best classification, but improving it, for the moment, by 65 points (he has 190 and last year he added 125).

“We have been improving all the time until the ‘quali’ and in the end we have achieved it on time,” explained the World Cup leader this Saturday at Yas Marina.

“It has been a great day, but now I am looking at the race, which is the most important thing,” he added. Verstappen after signing the pole in Abu Dhabi, where he won last year, starting precisely from first place.