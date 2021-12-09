12/09/2021

On at 13:04 CET

.

The great Prize from Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, will continue to host the last round of the Formula 1 World Championship for the next ten years, According to an agreement that was reported this Thursday at the Yas Marina circuit.

Abu Dhabi, debutant at the World Cup in 2009, It has been in the last round of the championship the vast majority of the times that he was part of it; and on three occasions the contest was decided in Yas Marina, where it will be resolved for the fourth time this Sunday, among the seven-time English world champions Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 36 years old; and the dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull), 24, who arrive tied on points at the last of the 21 tests of the course.

BREAKING: F1 will race in Abu Dhabi until at least 2030 # AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 # F1 pic.twitter.com/uZXLVvrO3s – Formula 1 (@ F1) December 9, 2021

Both count 369.5 points, although Verstappen He is the leader by counting one more victory (9) than the British. And in case none of them scored at Yas Marina – a track ‘retouched’ this year, which now measures 5,281 meters and which is scheduled to do 58 laps on Sunday, to complete a 306.1 kilometer route – it will be the Red pilot. Bull who is crowned this Sunday in the Emirates.

The president of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali has pointed out that “We are delighted to confirm that we will be racing in Abu Dhabi to 203 under this new agreement. We are looking forward to the season finale this weekend, in which even more history will be made. The promoter, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, he always creates an incredible spectacle for the final race of each Formula 1 season and in combination with the changes made to improve racing at the Yas Marina circuit, we are excited for the years of racing in Abu Dhabi that lie ahead. “

The requirement to renew in the long term was for the Yas Marina circuit to undertake reforms in curves 7, 11 and 17, as has been done. With the changes, speeds are expected to be between 10 and 15 seconds faster this year than in previous editions