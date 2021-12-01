12/01/2021 at 15:49 CET

.

The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has stated that the Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament will be “a test” for him, and that he has decided to return to the courts after four months of his last official match due to a left foot injury because “the recovery process is going well” .

“Things are going better than before, because if I didn’t, I wouldn’t have considered going back to Abu Dhabi. What will happen from now on? I don’t know. Abu Dhabi is a test for me, and I’m determined to be there. “, has assured Nadal.

The Mubadala World Tennis Championschip 2021 will be held between December 16 and 18 in the capital of the homonymous emirate and the Mallorcan tennis player will face the winner of the match between the British Andy Murray and the austrian Dominic Thiem.

Regarding the injury that has prevented him from playing since last August in the Washington Tournament – the South African eliminated him Lloyd Harris– the winner of 20 Grand Slams titles, explains that he “follows all the doctors’ instructions” in his recovery process.

“I’m being obedient and doing what they tell me. We won’t know how the foot is until we increase the load and test ourselves at the highest level.”

Nadal On Wednesday he received the Cope Mallorca Popular Award for “a career that has made him one of the best athletes in the country and the greatest ambassador of the island of Mallorca”.

Last October, the Balearic athlete was named adoptive son of Sant LLorenç des Cardessar for turning to help the residents of that Mallorcan municipality after the tragic flood of 2018 that resulted in 13 deaths.