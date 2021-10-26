10/26/2021 at 10:15 AM CEST

Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan continues to be intractable in Serie A after beating Bologna at home (2-4) on the last day: with goals from Rafael Leao, Calabria, Bennacer and Ibrahimovic they rose to 25 points and co-lead next to Naples, which did not go from a draw to nothing against José Mourinho’s AS Roma. Both teams lead Inter by seven points, which is in third position with 18 points..

The Italians, who still do not know what it is to win the Champions League with zero points in the group stage, are one of the great candidates for the title this 2021/22 season: after deflating in the final stretch of last year, where the Scudetto finished on the other side of town, the team is prepared to keep the type for the 38 days and end more than a decade of drought.

8 – AC Milan have won eight of their opening nine games of a Serie A season for the second time in their history (previously in 1954/55). Progression. # BolognaMilan pic.twitter.com/JR7ri0qroF – OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) October 23, 2021

The Rossoneri team has many interesting names on its roster and is undoubtedly one of the most rolled, regular and reliable teams in all of football. After an unprecedented sporting crisis, the team has returned to the best continental competition seven years later and with the illusion of a rookie. The second most successful team in the history of the competition is back in action.

Get the Scudetto after more than a decade?

AC Milan is the third most successful team in all of Italian football: it has won 15 titles, 34 for Juventus and 17 for Inter Milan. Despite its historical significance in European football, in the last decade it has been out of the spotlight due to a considerable loss of football tyranny and a lot of important players. In total, it has been seven years without getting a ticket to the Champions League.

The transalpine team has started the season in a good tone and is the only team together with Napoli that remains undefeated in Serie A: both have 25 points out of 27 possible. The goal difference leaves Spalletti’s team ahead of the table (+16 vs. +13).