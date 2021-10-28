10/28/2021 at 4:05 PM CEST

Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan remains unbeatable in Serie A with nine wins and just one draw in the first 10 matchdays. A solitary goal by Olivier Giroud in the first quarter of an hour against Torino was enough to add the three points and position themselves as provisional solo leaders in the absence of what Naples does in their match against Bologna.

The Italians, who in the Champions League have had much more difficulties than the domestic championship, They have added 28 points out of 30 possible at this start and have signed the second best record in their history: in the 1954/55 season, under the command of Béla Guttmann, they also signed nine wins and one draw and They ended up taking the title, the second in the list of the Milanese.

9 – AC Milan have won nine of their opening 10 games in a Serie A season for the second time in their history, after doing so in 1954/55 campaign, under Béla Guttmann (W9 D1). Dominant. # MilanTorino pic.twitter.com/5HuJjUQDtN – OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) October 26, 2021

The rossoneri brought Torino down with a gray version and added pressure to Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli, who failed against AS Roma and conceded their first points of the 2021/22 season. AC Milan and Naples are the only two Italian teams that don’t know what it’s like to lose in the domestic championship: yes, other favorites such as Inter Milan (1), Atalanta (2), AS Roma (3) or Juventus (3).

Almost without options in the Champions League, Serie A is the priority

The Milan team has failed to transfer its authority in the transalpine country to the Champions League: With three defeats in the first three days against Liverpool (3-2), Atlético de Madrid (1-2) and Porto (1-0), the ticket to the round of 16 is practically a utopia. The Italians, the second most successful team in the competition, have returned after seven years of waiting and the results are not as desired.

Those of Stefano Pioli will seek, at least, the ticket to the Europa League as third classified in the second round of the group stage, although the absolute priority of the club passes through Serie A. After competing for the title until the final stretch last season, AC Milan want to win again after a decade (in 2011 they won their last Scudetto).