ACB: Barça vs Valencia

The great run of Barcelona receives a litmus test in the ACB League with the visit of Valencia Basket. The Levantine team presents itself with five victories and four defeats occupying the eighth and last place that gives access to a Copa del Rey that surprisingly will be held this February in Granada. The taronja will be a little calmer when they hear the news that there is no host and therefore there will be eight places reserved for this tournament according to the classification of the competition. The problem is that they cannot afford many more silly stumbles like the ones they have accumulated at the dawn of this season and now they seem to have taken cruising speed to stand up to Barça.

The Valencians have subscribed to last-second Russian roulette, having won their two matches played this week by one point, while they fell in the previous one against Gran Canaria by the same amount of points. That is why the trend leads us to think that they could be competitive in a Palau Blaugrana that has not seen a fall in the whole season – and we count the Euroleague – a Barça that walked this Thursday in the Euroleague against Baskonia. The triumph culé is listed at [1.18], but where the ham is is in the quota that Valencia will not lose by more than nine points to [1.88]. The biggest difference in points for the visitors in recent games has been three points in the final score of six games.

ACB: Real Madrid vs Fuenlabrada

Real Madrid, for its part, continues to lag behind the Catalans in the standings, but their feelings could not be better after sweeping Zalgiris in the Euroleague this Friday with an incontestable 95-82 victory against the Lithuanians. The white team will experience a derby in Fuenlabrada against a rival who is pending to save the category with two wins and seven losses on balance. We do not contemplate a scenario in which Real Madrid win and do well by paying the whites winning by 13 or more points to [1.88].

We think Laso’s team will loosen their hair with a high-octane match after the team looks much faster against Zalgiris. For this reason, we believe that the 165.5 point line will be exceeded at quota [1.88]. The Raventós team conceded in their last ACB commitment the not inconsiderable figure of 99 points. Madrid is already licking its lips with the only derby it has this season before the fall to Leb Oro de Estudiantes.