Netflix: Access your favorite genres with these codes

Today we will let you know how you can access your favorite genres in the famous platform Netflix with some secret codes, so you can know content that maybe you did not know before.

The great catalog of the platform has comedy, musicals, sports, horror, thrillers, suspense, and more.

That is why we will give you these codes and so you can directly access your favorite genres.

The truth is that over the years, Netflix has had several categories of which it is difficult to decide what to watch.

It may interest you: Netflix: Series premieres for the week of December 13

If this has happened to you previously, it is certainly not the only one, since the streaming platform strives to make things easier for us and incorporates improvements to our service to make it simple so that subscribers can choose between so many offers that it offers.

From its top 10 recommendations, to personalized recommendations and if that doesn’t work for you either, we recommend using a Netflix code to access hidden genres.

Although the platform presents general categories such as movies, series or news, it is necessary to have direct access to certain genres such as “action comedy” or “film based on real events”.

The truth is that they exist and are available to any user who actually knows them.

You can access them if you enter the platform from your computer and there you will see that when entering any section such as a movie or a series, the url has a code.

This number is the key to being able to access dozens of categories that you have certainly never fallen into, and this will help you choose curious and hidden content.

To use it, connect to Netflix on your computer or type “https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/” in your browser.

After “génre /”, without spaces, write the number of the movie or series you want to see. You can choose from this long list that we leave you below:

1. Series 83

52117 British series 46553 TV classics 26146 Crime series 74652 Cult series 72436 Food and travel 27346 Children’s television 67879 Korean series 25804 Army series 4814 Miniseries 9833 Reality TV 52780 Science and nature 1372 Sci-fi & fantasy series 10673 Action series and adventure 10375 Comedy series 10 105 Documentary series 11714 Drama series 83 059 Horror series 4366 Mystery series

2. Youth Series 60951

3519 Teen comedies 9299 Teen dramas 52147 Teen scares

3. Thrillers 8933

43048 Action Thrillers 46588 Classic Thrillers 10499 Crime Thrillers 10306 Foreign Thrillers 31851 Gangster Movies 3269 Independent Thrillers 9994 Mysteries 10504 Political Thrillers 5505 Psychological Thrillers 11014 Sci-Fi Thrillers 9147 Spy Thrillers 972 Steamy Thrillers