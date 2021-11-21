A passenger who was facing a search at the main post of control from security The Atlanta airport rushed a bag and grabbed a gun, and the gun went off, causing chaos among travelers and causing a temporary stop on flights to the airport Saturday afternoon, federal authorities said.

The passenger immediately fled the security station, exhausting one exit of the airportthe Transportation Security Administration said in a statement, adding that it was not an active shooter incident.

The download, initially described What accidental, caused a social media frenzy by panicked travelers who posted videos to Twitter and elsewhere of the ensuing chaos at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the busiest in the world.

Neither passengers nor employees were in danger, airport officials said.

It was not immediately known whether the passenger was detained or detained, but operations at one of the world’s busiest airports were disrupted for at least two hours while the investigation continued.

The TSA referred all additional questions to Atlanta police, who did not have an immediate update Saturday night on whether the passenger had been detained. An email message from the Associated Press to Atlanta police was not immediately returned.

The TSA statement said the passenger was about to undergo a baggage search by an official at 1:30 p.m. at the main airport checkpoint after an X-ray scan detected what was described as a “prohibited item”.

“He advised the passenger not to touch the property, and when he opened the compartment containing the prohibited item, the passenger pounced on the bag and grabbed a firearm, at which point it was unloaded. The passenger then fled the area.” the statement said.

He added that TSA leadership and local airport officials decided to impose a temporary ground stop while the Atlanta Police Department investigated further.

The TSA statement said three passengers received non-life threatening injuries in the chaos. The TSA said the three people injured in the chaos were not shot. But they did not elaborate on his injuries.

Normal operations resumed at the airport around 3:30 p.m.

Airport officials have not confirmed how many shots were fired, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Social media users reported that disruptions at the airport meant long lines and missed flights by travelers. It came just before the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel season, as travelers are still grappling with the frustrations and concerns of traveling safely during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The TSA said that all passengers at the airport were being screened again.

“This incident underscores the importance of checking personal belongings for dangerous items before leaving for the airport. Firearms, particularly loaded firearms, introduce unnecessary risk at checkpoints, they have no place in the airport. passenger cabin of an airplane and represent a very costly mistake for passengers attempting to board a flight with them, “the TSA said in its statement.

Of the weapons seized at airport security checkpoints across the country last year, about 83% were loaded. As of October 3, more firearms had been recovered at Hartsfield-Jackson security checkpoints this year than at any other airport in the United States.

Twitter users report that they heard more than one shot, although airport officials have not confirmed how many shots were fired.

MARTA’s service to the airport was closed for much of Saturday afternoon, but has since resumed, the agency posted on Twitter. A ground stop temporarily halted flights at other airports across the country heading to Atlanta.

