Peter Thiel, the co-founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies, believes that the high price of Bitcoin reflects that inflation has started to wreak havoc on the global economy. He also added that investors should not rush to buy Bitcoins when it is trading at such a high price of $ 60,000.

The Fed is in a kind of “epistemic shutdown”

The COVID-19 pandemic and the great economic problems that it brought with it, became a reason for many governments to initiate controversial financial reforms with the aim of reducing the economic impact of the crisis on their citizens. For example, in the United States, which has the strongest economy in the world, the Federal Reserve began printing large amounts of dollars. A strategy widely criticized by many experts in the field, including billionaire Peter Thiel.

According to Peter Thiel, the Fed is in a kind of “epistemic shutdown.” Or rather, according to him, the banking institution is closed-minded and does not realize its guilt for triggering the rise in world inflation with its inadequate strategy.

While weighing in on rising global inflation, Thiel also spoke about Bitcoin. He opined that its current price of $ 60,000 is a clear sign that the economy is facing higher inflation. However, he added that amateur investors and also experts should not buy Bitcoins “frantically” as long as the cryptocurrency remains at this high price.

During the past month, when Bitcoin hit an all-time high in price, the billionaire shared a relatively similar stance. Thiel said, it would not be surprising if the cryptocurrency continues to rally in the future. However, this event, in his view, revealed that central banks “are not doing their job properly.”

Likewise, in the United States the annual inflation rate in the last 12 months is 5.4%, which represents a much higher percentage than the 1.4% and 2.3% that corresponded to 2019 and 2020 , respectively.

Bitcoin vs world inflation

Despite Thiel’s warnings, that the current price of Bitcoin is an obstacle for them to invest in it. Many investors consider this digital asset to be an excellent alternative to gold in terms of being a store of value.

An enthusiastic proponent of this idea is Paul Tudor Jones II. In fact, this billionaire fund manager classified Bitcoin as the best digital alternative to gold and one of the best hedges against global inflation. For this reason, it allocated 5% of its investment portfolio to cryptocurrency.

Another proponent of this concept is billionaire Barry Sternlicht. Which owns the investment firm “Starwood Capital”, which manages more than $ 95,000 million. A few days ago, the 60-year-old billionaire described Bitcoin in an interview with CNBC, as a financial tool that will combat the mass printing of fiat currencies. And for this reason, it has invested in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Bitcoin’s “Moonvember” has started

The most optimistic investors of Bitcoin are forecasting a very positive month for the behavior of the price of BTC, because traditionally the month of November sees large gains for the world market and specifically for Bitcoin.

Therefore, it could result in a month with a very positive behavior of the traditional stock market and the cryptocurrency market, this in case, that the predictions based on the behavior of past years, are not wrong.

These behaviors show that during the month of November the market achieved a great performance for the S&P 500 and cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has achieved positive results in the month of November in almost 70% of the cases.

Average variation of Bitcoin in the months of November, during each year. Source: Coinglass

However, in 2020 it posted a 43% gain, leaving open an opportunity for a big rally this year 2021. As of this writing, the price of Bitcoin stands at $ 61,357.93, according to CoinMarketCap.

